Develop syntheses for the following compounds. As starting materials, you may use cyclopentanol, alcohols containing no more than four carbon atoms, and any common reagents and solvents.
(b) 1-chloro-1-ethylcyclopentane
Develop syntheses for the following compounds. As starting materials, you may use cyclopentanol, alcohols containing no more than four carbon atoms, and any common reagents and solvents.
(b) 1-chloro-1-ethylcyclopentane
To practice working through the early parts of a multistep synthesis, devise syntheses of
(a) pentan-3-one from alcohols containing no more than three carbon atoms.
A student wanted to use the Williamson ether synthesis to make (R)-2-ethoxybutane. He remembered that the Williamson synthesis involves an SN2 displacement, which takes place with inversion of configuration. He ordered a bottle of (S)-butan-2-ol for his chiral starting material. He also remembered that the SN2 goes best on primary halides and tosylates, so he made ethyl tosylate and sodium (S)-but-2-oxide. After warming these reagents together, he obtained an excellent yield of 2-ethoxybutane.
a. What enantiomer of 2-ethoxybutane did he obtain? Explain how this enantiomer results from the SN2 reaction of ethyl tosylate with sodium (S)-but-2-oxide.
b. What would have been the best synthesis of (R)-2-ethoxybutane?
c. How can this student convert the rest of his bottle of (S)-butan-2-ol to (R)-2-ethoxybutane?
Develop syntheses for the following compounds. As starting materials, you may use cyclopentanol, alcohols containing no more than four carbon atoms, and any common reagents and solvents.
(c)
Phenols (pKa ≈ 10) are more acidic than other alcohols, so they are easily deprotonated by sodium hydroxide or potassium hydroxide. The anions of phenols (phenoxide ions) can be used in the Williamson ether synthesis, especially with very reactive alkylating reagents such as dimethyl sulfate. Using phenol, dimethyl sulfate, and other necessary reagents, show how you would synthesize methyl phenyl ether.
Develop syntheses for the following compounds. As starting materials, you may use cyclopentanol, alcohols containing no more than four carbon atoms, and any common reagents and solvents.
(a) trans-cyclopentane-1,2-diol