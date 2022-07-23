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Ch.11 - Reactions of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.11 - Reactions of AlcoholsProblem 1d,e,f
Chapter 11, Problem 1d,e,f

Classify each reaction as an oxidation, a reduction, or neither.
(d)
(e)
(f)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the first reaction. The starting material is ethanol (CH₃CH₂OH), which is reduced to ethane (CH₃CH₃) using LiAlH₄/TiCl₄. Reduction involves the gain of hydrogen or the loss of oxygen. Here, the hydroxyl group (-OH) is removed, and the molecule gains hydrogen atoms, classifying this reaction as a reduction.
Step 2: Examine the second reaction. The starting material is cyclohexene, which reacts with bromine (Br₂) to form a dibromocyclohexane product with two bromine atoms added across the double bond. This is an addition reaction, but it does not involve a change in oxidation state (no gain or loss of hydrogen or oxygen). Therefore, this reaction is classified as neither oxidation nor reduction.
Step 3: Evaluate the third reaction. The starting material is cyclopentanone, which reacts with methanol (CH₃OH) under acidic conditions to form an acetal product. This reaction involves the formation of a new bond between the carbonyl carbon and the methanol molecules, but there is no change in oxidation state. Thus, this reaction is classified as neither oxidation nor reduction.
Step 4: Understand the concepts of oxidation and reduction in organic chemistry. Oxidation typically involves the loss of hydrogen or the gain of oxygen, while reduction involves the gain of hydrogen or the loss of oxygen. Reactions that do not involve these changes are classified as neither.
Step 5: Summarize the classifications: (d) Reduction, (e) Neither, (f) Neither.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation and Reduction

Oxidation and reduction are fundamental concepts in organic chemistry that describe the transfer of electrons between species. Oxidation involves the loss of electrons or an increase in oxidation state, while reduction is the gain of electrons or a decrease in oxidation state. Understanding these processes is crucial for classifying reactions correctly.
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Reagents in Organic Reactions

Reagents such as lithium aluminum hydride (LiAlH4) and titanium tetrachloride (TiCl4) are commonly used in organic reactions to facilitate transformations. LiAlH4 is a strong reducing agent that can convert alcohols to alkanes by removing the hydroxyl group and replacing it with hydrogen. Recognizing the role of these reagents helps in predicting the outcome of the reaction.
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Functional Group Transformations

Functional group transformations involve changing one functional group into another during a chemical reaction. In the provided reaction, the hydroxyl group (-OH) of an alcohol is transformed into a hydrogen atom, resulting in the formation of an alkane. Understanding these transformations is essential for predicting the products of organic reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Classify each reaction as an oxidation, a reduction, or neither.

(j)

(k)

(l)

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Textbook Question

Classify each reaction as an oxidation, a reduction, or neither.

(g)

(h)

(i)

1787
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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the reactions of the following compounds with:

1. chromic acid or excess sodium hypochlorite with acetic acid.

2. PCC or NaOCl (1 equivalent) with TEMPO.

a. cyclohexanol

b. 1-methylcyclohexanol

c. cyclopentylmethanol

1908
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Textbook Question

Classify each reaction as an oxidation, a reduction, or neither.

(a)

(b)

(c)

1616
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