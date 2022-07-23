Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
(d)
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
(d)
Show how you would convert 2-methylcyclopentanol to the following products. Any of these products may be used as the reactant in any subsequent part of this problem.
(g) 2-methylcyclopentyl acetate
(h) 1-bromo-1-methylcyclopentane
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
(a)
(b)
Show how you would convert 2-methylcyclopentanol to the following products. Any of these products may be used as the reactant in any subsequent part of this problem.
d. 1-methylcyclopentanol
Show how you would convert 2-methylcyclopentanol to the following products. Any of these products may be used as the reactant in any subsequent part of this problem.
a. 1-methylcyclopentene
b. 2-methylcyclopentyl tosylate
c. 2-methylcyclopentanone
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
(c)