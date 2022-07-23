Conversion of Alcohols to Halides

Alcohols can be converted to alkyl halides through various methods, including the use of reagents like thionyl chloride (SOCl2), phosphorus tribromide (PBr3), or hydrohalic acids (HCl, HBr, HI). These reagents facilitate the substitution of the hydroxyl group with a halogen, effectively transforming the alcohol into the desired halide. The choice of reagent often depends on the type of halide being synthesized and the structure of the alcohol.