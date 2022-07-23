Textbook Question
Predict the esterification products of the following acid/alcohol pairs.
(d)
(e)
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Predict the esterification products of the following acid/alcohol pairs.
(d)
(e)
In each case, show how you would synthesize the chloride, bromide, and iodide from the corresponding alcohol.
(a) 1-halobutane (halo = chloro, bromo, iodo)
(b) halocyclopentane
Predict the esterification products of the following acid/alcohol pairs.
(a) CH3CH2CH2COOH + CH3OH
(b) CH3OH + HNO3
(c) 2 CH3CH2OH + H3PO4
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
(a)
(b)
Predict the major products of dehydration catalyzed by sulfuric acid.
(a) hexan-1-ol
(b) hexan-2-ol
(c) pentan-3-ol
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
(c)