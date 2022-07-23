Develop syntheses for the following compounds. As starting materials, you may use cyclopentanol, alcohols containing no more than four carbon atoms, and any common reagents and solvents.
(f)
Develop syntheses for the following compounds. As starting materials, you may use cyclopentanol, alcohols containing no more than four carbon atoms, and any common reagents and solvents.
(f)
Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry where appropriate.
(n) sodium ethoxide + 2-methyl-2-bromobutane
(o) octan-1-ol + DMSO + oxalyl chloride
(p) 4-cyclopentylhexan-1-ol + DMP reagent
Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry where appropriate.
(k) cyclopentanol + H2SO4/heat
(l) product from (k) + OsO4/H2O2, then HIO4
(m) sodium ethoxide + 1-bromobutane
Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry where appropriate.
(h) cyclooctylmethanol + CH3CH2MgBr
(i) potassium tert-butoxide + methyl iodide
(j) sodium methoxide + tert-butyl iodide
Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry where appropriate.
(c) cyclooctanol + NaOCl/HOAC
(d) cyclopentylmethanol + CrO3·pyridine·HCl
Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry where appropriate.
(a) (R)-butan-2-ol + TsCl in pyridine
(b) (S)-2-butyl tosylate + NaBr