Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry where appropriate.
(e) cyclopentylmethanol + Na2Cr2O7/H2SO4
(f) cyclopentanol + HCl/ZnCl2
(g) n-butanol + HBr
Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry where appropriate.
(e) cyclopentylmethanol + Na2Cr2O7/H2SO4
(f) cyclopentanol + HCl/ZnCl2
(g) n-butanol + HBr
Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry where appropriate.
(k) cyclopentanol + H2SO4/heat
(l) product from (k) + OsO4/H2O2, then HIO4
(m) sodium ethoxide + 1-bromobutane
Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry where appropriate.
(h) cyclooctylmethanol + CH3CH2MgBr
(i) potassium tert-butoxide + methyl iodide
(j) sodium methoxide + tert-butyl iodide
Show how you would convert 2-methylcyclopentanol to the following products. Any of these products may be used as the reactant in any subsequent part of this problem.
(g) 2-methylcyclopentyl acetate
(h) 1-bromo-1-methylcyclopentane
Show how you would convert 2-methylcyclopentanol to the following products. Any of these products may be used as the reactant in any subsequent part of this problem.
d. 1-methylcyclopentanol
Show how you would convert 2-methylcyclopentanol to the following products. Any of these products may be used as the reactant in any subsequent part of this problem.
a. 1-methylcyclopentene
b. 2-methylcyclopentyl tosylate
c. 2-methylcyclopentanone