Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry where appropriate.
(n) sodium ethoxide + 2-methyl-2-bromobutane
(o) octan-1-ol + DMSO + oxalyl chloride
(p) 4-cyclopentylhexan-1-ol + DMP reagent
Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry where appropriate.
(n) sodium ethoxide + 2-methyl-2-bromobutane
(o) octan-1-ol + DMSO + oxalyl chloride
(p) 4-cyclopentylhexan-1-ol + DMP reagent
Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry where appropriate.
(e) cyclopentylmethanol + Na2Cr2O7/H2SO4
(f) cyclopentanol + HCl/ZnCl2
(g) n-butanol + HBr
Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry where appropriate.
(k) cyclopentanol + H2SO4/heat
(l) product from (k) + OsO4/H2O2, then HIO4
(m) sodium ethoxide + 1-bromobutane
Show how you would convert 2-methylcyclopentanol to the following products. Any of these products may be used as the reactant in any subsequent part of this problem.
a. 1-methylcyclopentene
b. 2-methylcyclopentyl tosylate
c. 2-methylcyclopentanone
Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry where appropriate.
(c) cyclooctanol + NaOCl/HOAC
(d) cyclopentylmethanol + CrO3·pyridine·HCl
Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry where appropriate.
(a) (R)-butan-2-ol + TsCl in pyridine
(b) (S)-2-butyl tosylate + NaBr