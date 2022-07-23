Step 2: For reaction (i), potassium tert-butoxide (KOtBu) reacts with methyl iodide (CH3I). This is an example of an SN2 reaction, where the nucleophile (tert-butoxide ion) attacks the electrophilic carbon in methyl iodide, displacing the iodide ion. The product formed is tert-butyl methyl ether (CH3-O-C(CH3)3). The reaction proceeds with inversion of configuration at the electrophilic carbon, but since methyl iodide is achiral, stereochemistry is not relevant here.