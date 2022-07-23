Give the structures of the intermediates and products V through Z.
Propose mechanisms for the following reactions. In most cases, more products are formed than are shown here. You only need to explain the formation of the products shown, however.
(b)
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Key Concepts
Reaction Mechanisms
Types of Organic Reactions
Intermediates and Transition States
Show how you would synthesize the following compounds. As starting materials, you may use any alcohols containing four or fewer carbon atoms, cyclohexanol, and any necessary solvents and inorganic reagents.
(a)
(b)
(c)
Propose mechanisms for the following reactions. In most cases, more products are formed than are shown here. You only need to explain the formation of the products shown, however.
(c)
Show how you would synthesize the following compounds. As starting materials, you may use any alcohols containing four or fewer carbon atoms, cyclohexanol, and any necessary solvents and inorganic reagents.
(g)
Propose mechanisms for the following reactions. In most cases, more products are formed than are shown here. You only need to explain the formation of the products shown, however.
(a)
Under acid catalysis, tetrahydrofurfuryl alcohol reacts to give surprisingly good yields of dihydropyran. Propose a mechanism to explain this useful synthesis.