Oxidation Reactions

Oxidation reactions involve the loss of electrons or an increase in oxidation state, often resulting in the conversion of alcohols to aldehydes, ketones, or carboxylic acids. In distinguishing between butan-2-one and tert-butyl alcohol, the ability of the alcohol to be oxidized is crucial. Tert-butyl alcohol, being a tertiary alcohol, is resistant to oxidation, while butan-2-one, a ketone, does not undergo oxidation in the same manner.