Skip to main content
Ch.11 - Reactions of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.11 - Reactions of AlcoholsProblem 14d,e
Chapter 11, Problem 14d,e

Show how you would use a simple chemical test to distinguish between the following pairs of compounds. Tell what you would observe with each compound.
(d) allyl alcohol and propan-1-ol
(e) butan-2-one and tert-butyl alcohol

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the functional groups in each compound. Allyl alcohol (CH2=CH-CH2OH) contains a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to an allylic carbon (a carbon adjacent to a double bond). Propan-1-ol (CH3-CH2-CH2OH) is a primary alcohol with no double bonds. Butan-2-one (CH3-CO-CH2-CH3) is a ketone, while tert-butyl alcohol (C(CH3)3OH) is a tertiary alcohol.
Step 2: For part (d), use the bromine water test. Bromine water (Br2 in water) reacts with compounds containing carbon-carbon double bonds. Allyl alcohol will decolorize bromine water due to the presence of the double bond, while propan-1-ol will not react and the bromine water will remain orange.
Step 3: Observe the results for part (d). Allyl alcohol will cause the orange bromine water to turn colorless, indicating the presence of a double bond. Propan-1-ol will not cause any color change, confirming the absence of a double bond.
Step 4: For part (e), use the iodoform test. The iodoform test detects methyl ketones (compounds with a CH3-CO- group) or secondary alcohols that can be oxidized to methyl ketones. Butan-2-one, being a methyl ketone, will give a positive iodoform test, forming a yellow precipitate of iodoform (CHI3). Tert-butyl alcohol, being a tertiary alcohol, will not react and will give a negative result.
Step 5: Observe the results for part (e). Butan-2-one will produce a yellow precipitate, indicating a positive iodoform test. Tert-butyl alcohol will not produce any precipitate, confirming a negative iodoform test.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alcohol Functional Groups

Alcohols are organic compounds characterized by the presence of one or more hydroxyl (-OH) groups. The position of the hydroxyl group can significantly influence the chemical properties and reactivity of the alcohol. For example, allyl alcohol has a double bond adjacent to the hydroxyl group, which can participate in different reactions compared to propan-1-ol, a primary alcohol.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:36
Identifying Functional Groups

Oxidation Reactions

Oxidation reactions involve the loss of electrons or an increase in oxidation state, often resulting in the conversion of alcohols to aldehydes, ketones, or carboxylic acids. In distinguishing between butan-2-one and tert-butyl alcohol, the ability of the alcohol to be oxidized is crucial. Tert-butyl alcohol, being a tertiary alcohol, is resistant to oxidation, while butan-2-one, a ketone, does not undergo oxidation in the same manner.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:20
Benzylic Oxidation

Chemical Tests for Functional Groups

Specific chemical tests can be employed to identify functional groups in organic compounds. For instance, the Lucas test can differentiate between primary, secondary, and tertiary alcohols based on their reactivity with hydrochloric acid and zinc chloride. Observations such as the formation of an emulsion or a color change can indicate the presence of certain functional groups, aiding in the distinction between compounds like allyl alcohol and propan-1-ol.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:36
Identifying Functional Groups
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions.

(c) 1-methylcyclohexanol + H2SO4, heat

(d) product of (c) + H2, Pt

1479
views
Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for the reaction of

(a) 1-methylcyclohexanol with HBr to form 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane.

1083
views
Textbook Question

When cis-2-methylcyclohexanol reacts with the Lucas reagent, the major product is 1-chloro-1-methylcyclohexane. Propose a mechanism to explain the formation of this product.

1165
views
Textbook Question

Explain the products observed in the following reaction of an alcohol with the Lucas reagent.

1517
views
Textbook Question

Neopentyl alcohol, (CH3)3CCH2OH, reacts with concentrated HBr to give 2-bromo-2-methylbutane, a rearranged product. Propose a mechanism for the formation of this product.

3677
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

The reaction of tert-butyl alcohol with concentrated HCl goes by the SN1 mechanism. Write a mechanism for this reaction.

2375
views