Show how you would convert propan-1-ol to the following compounds using tosylate intermediates. You may use whatever additional reagents are needed.
c. CH3CH2CH2OCH2CH3, ethyl proyl ether
d. CH3CH2CH2CN, butyronitrile
Show how you would convert propan-1-ol to the following compounds using tosylate intermediates. You may use whatever additional reagents are needed.
c. CH3CH2CH2OCH2CH3, ethyl proyl ether
d. CH3CH2CH2CN, butyronitrile
Show how you would use a simple chemical test to distinguish between the following pairs of compounds. Tell what you would observe with each compound.
(d) allyl alcohol and propan-1-ol
(e) butan-2-one and tert-butyl alcohol
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(c) 1-methylcyclohexanol + H2SO4, heat
(d) product of (c) + H2, Pt
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a) cyclohexylmethanol + TsCl/pyridine
(b) product of (a) + LiAlH4
Neopentyl alcohol, (CH3)3CCH2OH, reacts with concentrated HBr to give 2-bromo-2-methylbutane, a rearranged product. Propose a mechanism for the formation of this product.
The reaction of tert-butyl alcohol with concentrated HCl goes by the SN1 mechanism. Write a mechanism for this reaction.