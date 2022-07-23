Show how you would convert propan-1-ol to the following compounds using tosylate intermediates. You may use whatever additional reagents are needed.
c. CH3CH2CH2OCH2CH3, ethyl proyl ether
d. CH3CH2CH2CN, butyronitrile
Show how you would convert propan-1-ol to the following compounds using tosylate intermediates. You may use whatever additional reagents are needed.
c. CH3CH2CH2OCH2CH3, ethyl proyl ether
d. CH3CH2CH2CN, butyronitrile
Show how you would use a simple chemical test to distinguish between the following pairs of compounds. Tell what you would observe with each compound.
(d) allyl alcohol and propan-1-ol
(e) butan-2-one and tert-butyl alcohol
Show how you would convert propan-1-ol to the following compounds using tosylate intermediates. You may use whatever additional reagents are needed.
a. 1-bromopropane
b. propan-1-amine, CH3CH2CH2NH2
Propose a mechanism for the reaction of
(a) 1-methylcyclohexanol with HBr to form 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane.
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a) cyclohexylmethanol + TsCl/pyridine
(b) product of (a) + LiAlH4
The reaction of tert-butyl alcohol with concentrated HCl goes by the SN1 mechanism. Write a mechanism for this reaction.