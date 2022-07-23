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Ch.11 - Reactions of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.11 - Reactions of AlcoholsProblem 7
Chapter 11, Problem 7

A chronic alcoholic requires a much larger dose of ethanol as an antidote to methanol poisoning than does a nonalcoholic patient. Suggest a reason why a larger dose of the competitive inhibitor is required for an alcoholic.

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1
Understand the biochemical basis of methanol poisoning: Methanol is metabolized in the liver by the enzyme alcohol dehydrogenase (ADH) into toxic compounds such as formaldehyde and formic acid, which can cause severe acidosis and damage to the optic nerve.
Recognize the role of ethanol as a competitive inhibitor: Ethanol competes with methanol for binding to the active site of alcohol dehydrogenase. By saturating the enzyme with ethanol, the metabolism of methanol is slowed, reducing the production of toxic metabolites.
Consider the impact of chronic alcohol consumption on enzyme activity: Chronic alcoholics often have upregulated levels of alcohol dehydrogenase due to repeated exposure to ethanol. This means their liver enzymes are more active and present in higher quantities compared to nonalcoholics.
Relate enzyme activity to the required dose of ethanol: Since alcoholics have higher levels of alcohol dehydrogenase, a larger dose of ethanol is needed to effectively compete with methanol for the enzyme's active site and inhibit its metabolism.
Conclude the reasoning: The increased enzyme activity in chronic alcoholics necessitates a higher concentration of ethanol to achieve the same inhibitory effect on methanol metabolism as in nonalcoholic patients.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Competitive Inhibition

Competitive inhibition occurs when a substance, such as ethanol, competes with another substance (methanol) for binding to an enzyme (alcohol dehydrogenase). In this case, ethanol acts as a competitive inhibitor, preventing methanol from being metabolized into toxic formaldehyde. The effectiveness of the inhibitor depends on its concentration relative to the substrate, necessitating higher doses in certain conditions.
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Enzyme Saturation

Enzyme saturation refers to the point at which all active sites of an enzyme are occupied by substrate molecules. In chronic alcoholics, the body may have adapted to higher levels of ethanol, leading to increased enzyme activity and potentially more active sites available for methanol. This adaptation means that a larger dose of ethanol is needed to effectively outcompete methanol for the enzyme's active sites.
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Metabolic Tolerance

Metabolic tolerance develops when the body becomes accustomed to the presence of a substance, such as ethanol, leading to physiological changes that affect drug metabolism. Chronic alcohol consumption can enhance the liver's ability to metabolize ethanol and other substances, requiring higher doses of ethanol to achieve the same competitive inhibition effect against methanol in alcoholics compared to nonalcoholics.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would convert propan-1-ol to the following compounds using tosylate intermediates. You may use whatever additional reagents are needed.

a. 1-bromopropane

b. propan-1-amine, CH3CH2CH2NH2

1401
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Textbook Question

Suggest the most appropriate method for each of the following laboratory syntheses. In each case, suggest both a chromium reagent and a chromium-free reagent.

(a) butan-1-ol → butanal, CH3CH2CH2CHO

(b) but-2-en-1-ol → but-2-enoic acid, CH3CH=CH–COOH

(c) butan-2-ol → butan-2-one, CH3COCH2CH3

1376
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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions.

(d) the tosylate of cyclohexylmethanol + excess NH3

(e) n-butyl tosylate + sodium acetylide, H–C≡C:– +Na

1360
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Textbook Question

Suggest the most appropriate method for each of the following laboratory syntheses. In each case, suggest both a chromium reagent and a chromium-free reagent.

(f) 1-methylcyclohexanol → 2-methylcyclohexanone (several steps)

891
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Textbook Question

Suggest the most appropriate method for each of the following laboratory syntheses. In each case, suggest both a chromium reagent and a chromium-free reagent.

(d) cyclopentanol → 1-ethylcyclopentanol (two steps)

(e) cyclopentylmethanol → 1-cyclopentylpropan-1-ol (two steps)

896
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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions.

(a) ethyl tosylate + potassium tert-butoxide

(b) isobutyl tosylate + NaI

(c) (R)-2-hexyl tosylate + NaCN

2426
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