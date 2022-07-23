A chronic alcoholic requires a much larger dose of ethanol as an antidote to methanol poisoning than does a nonalcoholic patient. Suggest a reason why a larger dose of the competitive inhibitor is required for an alcoholic.
Suggest the most appropriate method for each of the following laboratory syntheses. In each case, suggest both a chromium reagent and a chromium-free reagent.
(f) 1-methylcyclohexanol → 2-methylcyclohexanone (several steps)
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Key Concepts
Oxidation Reactions
Chromium Reagents
Alternative Oxidation Methods
Suggest the most appropriate method for each of the following laboratory syntheses. In each case, suggest both a chromium reagent and a chromium-free reagent.
(a) butan-1-ol → butanal, CH3CH2CH2CHO
(b) but-2-en-1-ol → but-2-enoic acid, CH3CH=CH–COOH
(c) butan-2-ol → butan-2-one, CH3COCH2CH3
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(d) the tosylate of cyclohexylmethanol + excess NH3
(e) n-butyl tosylate + sodium acetylide, H–C≡C:– +Na
Suggest the most appropriate method for each of the following laboratory syntheses. In each case, suggest both a chromium reagent and a chromium-free reagent.
(d) cyclopentanol → 1-ethylcyclopentanol (two steps)
(e) cyclopentylmethanol → 1-cyclopentylpropan-1-ol (two steps)
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(a) ethyl tosylate + potassium tert-butoxide
(b) isobutyl tosylate + NaI
(c) (R)-2-hexyl tosylate + NaCN
Predict the products you expect when the following starting material undergoes oxidation with an excess of each of the reagents shown below.
d. DMSO and oxalyl chloride
e. DMP (periodinane) reagent