Draw the NMR spectrum expected from ethanol that has been shaken with a drop of D2O.
Draw the expected NMR spectrum of methyl propionate, and point out how it differs from the spectrum of ethyl acetate.
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Key Concepts
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy
Chemical Shifts
Integration and Peak Area
Propose chemical structures consistent with the following NMR spectra and molecular formulas. In spectrum (a), explain why the peaks around δ1.65 and δ3.75 are not clean multiplets, but show complex splitting.
(a) <IMAGE>
Five proton NMR spectra are given here, together with molecular formulas. In each case, propose a structure that is consistent with the spectrum.
(b) <IMAGE>
Give the spectral assignments for the protons in isobutyl alcohol (Solved Problem 13-4). For example, Ha is a singlet, area = 1, at δ2.4.
Propose mechanisms to show the interchange of protons between ethanol molecules under
(a) acid catalysis.
(b) base catalysis.
(a) Show which carbon atoms correspond with which peaks in the 13C NMR spectrum of butan-2-one (Figure 13-45).
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