Compare the chemical shifts and splitting patterns. In methyl propionate, the OCH3 group will appear as a singlet at a higher chemical shift due to the electron-withdrawing effect of the oxygen. The CH2 group will show a quartet due to coupling with the adjacent CH3 group, and the terminal CH3 group will appear as a triplet due to coupling with the CH2 group. In ethyl acetate, the CH3CO group will appear as a singlet at a lower chemical shift compared to the OCH3 group in methyl propionate. The CH2 group will show a quartet, and the terminal CH3 group will appear as a triplet, similar to methyl propionate.