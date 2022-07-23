Draw the NMR spectrum expected from ethanol that has been shaken with a drop of D2O.
Give the spectral assignments for the protons in isobutyl alcohol (Solved Problem 13-4). For example, Ha is a singlet, area = 1, at δ2.4.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy
Chemical Shifts (δ)
Multiplicity and Integration
Propose chemical structures consistent with the following NMR spectra and molecular formulas. In spectrum (a), explain why the peaks around δ1.65 and δ3.75 are not clean multiplets, but show complex splitting.
(a) <IMAGE>
Five proton NMR spectra are given here, together with molecular formulas. In each case, propose a structure that is consistent with the spectrum.
(b) <IMAGE>
Draw the expected NMR spectrum of methyl propionate, and point out how it differs from the spectrum of ethyl acetate.
(b) Draw the proton NMR spectrum you would expect for butan-2-one. How well do the proton chemical shifts predict the carbon chemical shifts using the "15 to 20 times as large" rule of thumb?
(a) Show which carbon atoms correspond with which peaks in the 13C NMR spectrum of butan-2-one (Figure 13-45).
<IMAGE>