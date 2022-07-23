Step 2: Assign the chemical shift (δ) values for each type of proton based on their electronic environment. Ha (hydroxyl proton) is deshielded due to the electronegativity of oxygen and typically appears around δ 2-4 ppm. Hb (methylene protons) are slightly deshielded due to their proximity to the hydroxyl group and appear around δ 3-4 ppm. Hc (methine proton) is deshielded due to the branching and appears around δ 1-2 ppm. Hd (methyl protons) are shielded and appear around δ 0.9-1.5 ppm.