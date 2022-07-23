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Ch. 14 - Ethers, Epoxides, and Thioethers
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 14 - Ethers, Epoxides, and ThioethersProblem 51
Chapter 14, Problem 51

A compound of molecular formula C8H8O gives the IR and NMR spectra shown here. Propose a structure, and show how it is consistent with the observed absorptions.
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Analyze the molecular formula C8H8O. This suggests the compound has a degree of unsaturation of 5, indicating the presence of rings and/or double bonds.
Examine the IR spectrum (not shown here). Look for key absorptions such as a strong peak around 1700 cm⁻¹, which would indicate a carbonyl group (C=O), and peaks around 3000 cm⁻¹ for aromatic C-H stretching.
Interpret the NMR spectrum provided. The peaks around 7-8 ppm suggest the presence of aromatic protons, while the singlet around 2-3 ppm could indicate a methyl group attached to a carbonyl or aromatic ring.
Propose a structure consistent with the data. A likely candidate is benzaldehyde (C6H5CHO), which has an aromatic ring and an aldehyde group. The aromatic protons would account for the peaks around 7-8 ppm, and the aldehyde proton would appear as a singlet around 9-10 ppm (not visible in the provided spectrum).
Verify the structure by matching the IR and NMR data to the proposed structure. Ensure the aromatic and aldehyde functional groups are consistent with the observed absorptions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Formula Interpretation

The molecular formula C8H8O indicates that the compound contains eight carbon atoms, eight hydrogen atoms, and one oxygen atom. This information is crucial for deducing the possible structure of the compound, as it provides a framework for understanding the types of functional groups and structural features that may be present.
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Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy

IR spectroscopy is a technique used to identify functional groups in a molecule based on the absorption of infrared light. Different bonds absorb characteristic wavelengths, allowing chemists to infer the presence of specific functional groups, such as alcohols, carbonyls, or aromatic rings, which can guide the structural proposal of the compound.
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Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy

NMR spectroscopy provides detailed information about the hydrogen and carbon environments in a molecule. The chemical shifts and splitting patterns observed in the NMR spectrum can reveal the number of hydrogen atoms attached to different carbon atoms, their connectivity, and the presence of functional groups, aiding in the elucidation of the compound's structure.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Propylene oxide is a chiral molecule. Hydrolysis of propylene oxide gives propylene glycol, another chiral molecule.

(a) Draw the enantiomers of propylene oxide.

(b) Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of pure (R)-propylene oxide.

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Textbook Question

One of the crowning achievements of natural products synthesis was Bryostatin 1, published by Professor Gary Keck (University of Utah; Journal of the American Chemical Society, 2011, 133, 744–747). The Bryostatins are a family of compounds isolated from aquatic invertebrates known as Bryozoans. The compounds are of interest for a variety of biological effects, including anti-cancer activity and reversing brain damage in rodents.

(d) How many chiral centers are in this molecule?

(e) Using the number of chiral centers you reported in part (d), calculate the number of stereoisomers possible at these chiral centers. (Ignore stereoisomers at double bonds.)

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Textbook Question

There are two different ways of making 2-ethoxyoctane from octan-2-ol using the Williamson ether synthesis. When pure (–)-octan-2-ol of specific rotation -8.24° is treated with sodium metal and then ethyl iodide, the product is 2-ethoxyoctane with a specific rotation of -15.6°. When pure (–)-octan-2-ol is treated with tosyl chloride and pyridine and then with sodium ethoxide, the product is also 2-ethoxyoctane. Predict the rotation of the 2-ethoxyoctane made using the tosylation/sodium ethoxide procedure, and propose a detailed mechanism to support your prediction.

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Textbook Question

An acid-catalyzed reaction was carried out using methyl cellosolve (2-methoxyethanol) as the solvent. When the 2-methoxyethanol was redistilled, a higher-boiling fraction (bp 162°C) was also recovered. The mass spectrum of this fraction showed the molecular weight to be 134. The IR and NMR spectra are shown here. Determine the structure of this compound, and propose a mechanism for its formation.

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Textbook Question

Under the right conditions, the following acid-catalyzed double cyclization proceeds in remarkably good yields. Propose a mechanism. Does this reaction resemble a biological process you have seen? 

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Textbook Question

In 2012, a group led by Professor Masayuki Satake of the University of Tokyo reported the isolation and structure determination of a toxin from a marine algal bloom that decimated the fish population off the New Zealand coast in 1998. Extensive mass spectrometry and NMR experiments ultimately led to the structure shown below, named Brevisulcenal-F. (See Journal of the American Chemical Society, 2012, 134, 4963–4968.) This structure holds the record for the largest number of fused rings, at 17.

(a) How many ether groups are present?

(b) How many alcohol groups are present? Classify the alcohols as 1° or 2° or 3°.

(c) Are there any other oxygen-containing functional groups? Which, if any?

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