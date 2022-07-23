Stereochemistry and Mechanism

Stereochemistry refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In the context of the question, the mechanism of the tosylation followed by nucleophilic substitution must be analyzed to understand how the stereochemistry of the starting material influences the final product. This includes recognizing whether the reaction proceeds via an inversion of configuration or retains the original configuration, which is essential for predicting the specific rotation of the resulting ether.