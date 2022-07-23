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Ch. 14 - Ethers, Epoxides, and Thioethers
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 14 - Ethers, Epoxides, and ThioethersProblem 49
Chapter 14, Problem 49

An acid-catalyzed reaction was carried out using methyl cellosolve (2-methoxyethanol) as the solvent. When the 2-methoxyethanol was redistilled, a higher-boiling fraction (bp 162°C) was also recovered. The mass spectrum of this fraction showed the molecular weight to be 134. The IR and NMR spectra are shown here. Determine the structure of this compound, and propose a mechanism for its formation.
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Analyze the IR spectrum: The IR spectrum shows a broad absorption around 3300 cm⁻¹, indicating the presence of an O-H group (likely an alcohol). Additionally, there are strong absorptions near 2900 cm⁻¹ (C-H stretching) and a sharp peak around 1100 cm⁻¹, which is characteristic of C-O stretching in ethers or alcohols.
Examine the NMR spectrum: The NMR spectrum shows three distinct regions. A singlet at δ ~3.5 ppm corresponds to a methoxy (-OCH₃) group. A quartet at δ ~3.7 ppm and a triplet at δ ~1.2 ppm suggest an ethyl group (-CH₂-CH₃) attached to an oxygen atom. The integration values confirm the presence of these groups.
Determine the molecular formula: The molecular weight of the compound is given as 134. Using the spectral data, the compound likely contains C, H, and O atoms. The molecular formula can be deduced as C₆H₁₄O₃, which matches the observed molecular weight.
Propose the structure: Based on the IR and NMR data, the compound is likely 2-ethoxyethanol. This structure includes an ethoxy group (-CH₂-CH₃-O-) and a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to a two-carbon chain.
Propose a mechanism for formation: The higher-boiling fraction could form via an acid-catalyzed etherification reaction. In the presence of acid, 2-methoxyethanol reacts with ethanol (or another alcohol) to form 2-ethoxyethanol through nucleophilic substitution, where the hydroxyl group of one molecule is replaced by an ethoxy group from another molecule.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Catalyzed Reactions

Acid-catalyzed reactions involve the use of an acid to increase the rate of a chemical reaction. The acid donates protons (H+) to the reactants, facilitating the formation of intermediates that lead to the desired products. Understanding the role of the acid and the mechanism of protonation is crucial for predicting the outcome of the reaction and the structure of the products formed.
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Spectroscopic Analysis

Spectroscopic techniques such as IR (Infrared) and NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) spectroscopy are essential for determining the structure of organic compounds. IR spectroscopy provides information about functional groups based on molecular vibrations, while NMR spectroscopy reveals details about the hydrogen and carbon environments in a molecule. Analyzing these spectra helps in deducing the molecular structure and confirming the identity of the compound.
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Molecular Weight and Boiling Point Correlation

The molecular weight of a compound often correlates with its boiling point, as larger molecules typically have higher boiling points due to increased van der Waals forces. In this case, the higher boiling fraction with a molecular weight of 134 suggests a more complex structure than the solvent. Understanding this relationship aids in predicting the physical properties of the compound and assists in the identification of possible structures.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Propylene oxide is a chiral molecule. Hydrolysis of propylene oxide gives propylene glycol, another chiral molecule.

(a) Draw the enantiomers of propylene oxide.

(b) Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of pure (R)-propylene oxide.

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Textbook Question

There are two different ways of making 2-ethoxyoctane from octan-2-ol using the Williamson ether synthesis. When pure (–)-octan-2-ol of specific rotation -8.24° is treated with sodium metal and then ethyl iodide, the product is 2-ethoxyoctane with a specific rotation of -15.6°. When pure (–)-octan-2-ol is treated with tosyl chloride and pyridine and then with sodium ethoxide, the product is also 2-ethoxyoctane. Predict the rotation of the 2-ethoxyoctane made using the tosylation/sodium ethoxide procedure, and propose a detailed mechanism to support your prediction.

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Textbook Question

A compound of molecular formula C8H8O gives the IR and NMR spectra shown here. Propose a structure, and show how it is consistent with the observed absorptions.

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Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize the following ethers in good yield from the indicated starting materials and any additional reagents needed.

(f) trans-2,3-epoxyoctane from octan-2-ol

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Textbook Question

Under the right conditions, the following acid-catalyzed double cyclization proceeds in remarkably good yields. Propose a mechanism. Does this reaction resemble a biological process you have seen? 

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Textbook Question

Show how you would convert 3-bromocyclohexanol to the following diol. You may use any additional reagents you need.

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