Propylene oxide is a chiral molecule. Hydrolysis of propylene oxide gives propylene glycol, another chiral molecule.
(a) Draw the enantiomers of propylene oxide.
(b) Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of pure (R)-propylene oxide.
Propylene oxide is a chiral molecule. Hydrolysis of propylene oxide gives propylene glycol, another chiral molecule.
(a) Draw the enantiomers of propylene oxide.
(b) Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of pure (R)-propylene oxide.
There are two different ways of making 2-ethoxyoctane from octan-2-ol using the Williamson ether synthesis. When pure (–)-octan-2-ol of specific rotation -8.24° is treated with sodium metal and then ethyl iodide, the product is 2-ethoxyoctane with a specific rotation of -15.6°. When pure (–)-octan-2-ol is treated with tosyl chloride and pyridine and then with sodium ethoxide, the product is also 2-ethoxyoctane. Predict the rotation of the 2-ethoxyoctane made using the tosylation/sodium ethoxide procedure, and propose a detailed mechanism to support your prediction.
A compound of molecular formula C8H8O gives the IR and NMR spectra shown here. Propose a structure, and show how it is consistent with the observed absorptions.
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Show how you would synthesize the following ethers in good yield from the indicated starting materials and any additional reagents needed.
(f) trans-2,3-epoxyoctane from octan-2-ol
Under the right conditions, the following acid-catalyzed double cyclization proceeds in remarkably good yields. Propose a mechanism. Does this reaction resemble a biological process you have seen?
Show how you would convert 3-bromocyclohexanol to the following diol. You may use any additional reagents you need.