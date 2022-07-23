Give common names for the following compounds.
(a) (CH3)2CHOCH(CH3)CH2CH3
(b) (CH3)3COCH2CH(CH3)2
(c) PhOCH2CH3
(d) ClCH2OCH2CH2CH3
Give common names for the following compounds.
(a) (CH3)2CHOCH(CH3)CH2CH3
(b) (CH3)3COCH2CH(CH3)2
(c) PhOCH2CH3
(d) ClCH2OCH2CH2CH3
Write structural formulas for the following compounds.
(d) divinyl ether
(e) allyl methyl ether
(f) cyclohexene oxide
Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry where appropriate.
a. 2,2-dimethylxirane + H+/H218O (oxygen labeled water)
b. 2,2-dimethylxirane + H18O–/H218O (oxygen labeled water)
Predict the major product when each reagent reacts with ethylene oxide.
(d) PhNH2 (aniline)
(e) KCN (potassium cyanide)
(f) NaN3 (sodium azide)
Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry where appropriate.
(c) (2S,3R)-2-ethyl-2,3-dimethyloxirane + CH3O– / CH3OH
(d) (2S,3R)-2-ethyl-2,3-dimethyloxirane + H+ / CH3OH
Write structural formulas for the following compounds.
(g) cis-2,3-epoxyhexane
(h) (2R,3S)-2-methoxypentan-3-ol
(i) trans-2,3-dimethyloxirane