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Ch. 14 - Ethers, Epoxides, and Thioethers
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 14 - Ethers, Epoxides, and ThioethersProblem 28a,b,c
Chapter 14, Problem 28a,b,c

Give the expected products of the following reactions. Include a protonation step where necessary.
(a) 2,2-dimethyloxirane + isopropylmagnesium bromide
(b) propylene oxide + n-butyllithium
(c) cyclopentyloxirane + ethyllithium

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the reactions involve epoxides (oxiranes) and organometallic reagents (Grignard reagents or organolithium reagents). These reagents act as nucleophiles and open the epoxide ring via an SN2-like mechanism.
Step 2: Determine the site of nucleophilic attack. For unsymmetrical epoxides, the nucleophile attacks the less sterically hindered carbon of the epoxide ring. This is due to the SN2-like nature of the reaction.
Step 3: Write the mechanism for the nucleophilic attack. The nucleophile (e.g., isopropylmagnesium bromide, n-butyllithium, or ethyllithium) attacks the less hindered carbon of the epoxide, breaking the C-O bond and forming an alkoxide intermediate.
Step 4: Include the protonation step. The alkoxide intermediate is protonated by a proton source (e.g., water or an acid) to form the final alcohol product. Ensure the stereochemistry is considered if the epoxide is chiral.
Step 5: For each reaction, write the expected product. (a) 2,2-dimethyloxirane + isopropylmagnesium bromide yields a tertiary alcohol. (b) Propylene oxide + n-butyllithium yields a secondary alcohol. (c) Cyclopentyloxirane + ethyllithium yields a secondary alcohol. Ensure the regioselectivity and stereochemistry are consistent with the mechanism.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Addition to Epoxides

Epoxides are three-membered cyclic ethers that are highly reactive due to the strain in their ring structure. Nucleophiles can attack the less hindered carbon atom of the epoxide, leading to ring opening and the formation of an alcohol. Understanding the regioselectivity of this reaction is crucial for predicting the products when reacting epoxides with organometallic reagents.
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Organometallic Reagents

Organometallic reagents, such as Grignard reagents and organolithium compounds, are powerful nucleophiles that can react with electrophiles, including epoxides. They typically add to carbonyl groups or open epoxide rings, resulting in the formation of new carbon-carbon bonds. The reactivity and selectivity of these reagents depend on their structure and the nature of the electrophile.
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Protonation Steps

In organic reactions, protonation steps are often necessary to convert negatively charged intermediates into neutral products. After nucleophilic attack and ring opening of an epoxide, the resulting alkoxide can be protonated by an acid, yielding an alcohol. Recognizing when and how to include protonation in reaction mechanisms is essential for accurately predicting final products.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give common names for the following compounds.

(a) (CH3)2CHOCH(CH3)CH2CH3

(b) (CH3)3COCH2CH(CH3)2

(c) PhOCH2CH3

(d) ClCH2OCH2CH2CH3

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Textbook Question

Write structural formulas for the following compounds.

(d) divinyl ether

(e) allyl methyl ether

(f) cyclohexene oxide

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry where appropriate.

a. 2,2-dimethylxirane + H+/H218O (oxygen labeled water)

b. 2,2-dimethylxirane + H18O/H218O (oxygen labeled water)

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Textbook Question

Predict the major product when each reagent reacts with ethylene oxide.

(d) PhNH2 (aniline)

(e) KCN (potassium cyanide)

(f) NaN3 (sodium azide)

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry where appropriate.

(c) (2S,3R)-2-ethyl-2,3-dimethyloxirane + CH3O / CH3OH

(d) (2S,3R)-2-ethyl-2,3-dimethyloxirane + H+ / CH3OH

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Textbook Question

Write structural formulas for the following compounds.

(g) cis-2,3-epoxyhexane

(h) (2R,3S)-2-methoxypentan-3-ol

(i) trans-2,3-dimethyloxirane

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