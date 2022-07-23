Write structural formulas for the following compounds.
(d) divinyl ether
(e) allyl methyl ether
(f) cyclohexene oxide
Write structural formulas for the following compounds.
(d) divinyl ether
(e) allyl methyl ether
(f) cyclohexene oxide
Give the expected products of the following reactions. Include a protonation step where necessary.
(a) 2,2-dimethyloxirane + isopropylmagnesium bromide
(b) propylene oxide + n-butyllithium
(c) cyclopentyloxirane + ethyllithium
Predict the major product when each reagent reacts with ethylene oxide.
(a) NaOCH2CH3 (sodium ethoxide)
(b) NaNH2 (sodium amide)
(c) NaSPh (sodium thiophenoxide)
Show the rest of the mechanism for formation of the cyclized intermediate in Figure 14-6.
Predict the major product when each reagent reacts with ethylene oxide.
(d) PhNH2 (aniline)
(e) KCN (potassium cyanide)
(f) NaN3 (sodium azide)
Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry where appropriate.
(c) (2S,3R)-2-ethyl-2,3-dimethyloxirane + CH3O– / CH3OH
(d) (2S,3R)-2-ethyl-2,3-dimethyloxirane + H+ / CH3OH