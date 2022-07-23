Give common names for the following compounds.
(a) (CH3)2CHOCH(CH3)CH2CH3
(b) (CH3)3COCH2CH(CH3)2
(c) PhOCH2CH3
(d) ClCH2OCH2CH2CH3
Give common names for the following compounds.
(a) (CH3)2CHOCH(CH3)CH2CH3
(b) (CH3)3COCH2CH(CH3)2
(c) PhOCH2CH3
(d) ClCH2OCH2CH2CH3
Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry where appropriate.
a. 2,2-dimethylxirane + H+/H218O (oxygen labeled water)
b. 2,2-dimethylxirane + H18O–/H218O (oxygen labeled water)
Give the expected products of the following reactions. Include a protonation step where necessary.
(a) 2,2-dimethyloxirane + isopropylmagnesium bromide
(b) propylene oxide + n-butyllithium
(c) cyclopentyloxirane + ethyllithium
Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry where appropriate.
(c) (2S,3R)-2-ethyl-2,3-dimethyloxirane + CH3O– / CH3OH
(d) (2S,3R)-2-ethyl-2,3-dimethyloxirane + H+ / CH3OH
Give common names for the following compounds.
(e)
(f)
Write structural formulas for the following compounds.
(g) cis-2,3-epoxyhexane
(h) (2R,3S)-2-methoxypentan-3-ol
(i) trans-2,3-dimethyloxirane