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Ch. 14 - Ethers, Epoxides, and Thioethers
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 14 - Ethers, Epoxides, and ThioethersProblem 29d,e,f
Chapter 14, Problem 29d,e,f

Write structural formulas for the following compounds.
(d) divinyl ether
(e) allyl methyl ether
(f) cyclohexene oxide

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the naming conventions for ethers and epoxides. Ethers are compounds containing an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups. Epoxides are cyclic ethers with a three-membered ring containing one oxygen atom.
Step 2: For divinyl ether, recognize that 'divinyl' refers to two vinyl groups (CH₂=CH−). The structural formula will involve an oxygen atom bonded to two vinyl groups. Write the structure as CH₂=CH−O−CH=CH₂.
Step 3: For allyl methyl ether, identify the 'allyl' group (CH₂=CH−CH₂−) and the 'methyl' group (CH₃−). The oxygen atom connects these two groups. Write the structure as CH₂=CH−CH₂−O−CH₃.
Step 4: For cyclohexene oxide, recognize that 'cyclohexene' refers to a six-membered ring with one double bond, and 'oxide' indicates the presence of an epoxide ring. Draw a cyclohexene structure and add a three-membered epoxide ring across the double bond.
Step 5: Verify each structure by ensuring the correct connectivity of atoms and adherence to IUPAC naming conventions. Confirm that the oxygen atom is appropriately bonded in each case and that the structures match the names provided.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Structural Formulas

Structural formulas represent the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, showing how atoms are bonded together. They provide insight into the molecular geometry and functional groups present, which are crucial for understanding the compound's reactivity and properties. In organic chemistry, structural formulas can be depicted in various ways, including Lewis structures, condensed formulas, and skeletal formulas.
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Ethers

Ethers are a class of organic compounds characterized by an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups. They are generally represented by the general formula R-O-R', where R and R' can be the same or different. Ethers are known for their relatively low reactivity and are commonly used as solvents and in various chemical reactions, making their structural representation important for understanding their behavior in organic synthesis.
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Cycloalkenes and Epoxides

Cycloalkenes are cyclic compounds that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond, which affects their stability and reactivity. Epoxides, or oxiranes, are three-membered cyclic ethers formed from alkenes through oxidation, making them highly reactive due to ring strain. Understanding the structure and reactivity of these compounds is essential for predicting their behavior in chemical reactions and their applications in organic synthesis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give common names for the following compounds.

(a) (CH3)2CHOCH(CH3)CH2CH3

(b) (CH3)3COCH2CH(CH3)2

(c) PhOCH2CH3

(d) ClCH2OCH2CH2CH3

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry where appropriate.

a. 2,2-dimethylxirane + H+/H218O (oxygen labeled water)

b. 2,2-dimethylxirane + H18O/H218O (oxygen labeled water)

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Textbook Question

Give the expected products of the following reactions. Include a protonation step where necessary.

(a) 2,2-dimethyloxirane + isopropylmagnesium bromide

(b) propylene oxide + n-butyllithium

(c) cyclopentyloxirane + ethyllithium

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry where appropriate.

(c) (2S,3R)-2-ethyl-2,3-dimethyloxirane + CH3O / CH3OH

(d) (2S,3R)-2-ethyl-2,3-dimethyloxirane + H+ / CH3OH

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Textbook Question

Give common names for the following compounds.

(e)

(f)

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Textbook Question

Write structural formulas for the following compounds.

(g) cis-2,3-epoxyhexane

(h) (2R,3S)-2-methoxypentan-3-ol

(i) trans-2,3-dimethyloxirane

1480
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