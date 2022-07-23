Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry where appropriate.
a. 2,2-dimethylxirane + H+/H218O (oxygen labeled water)
b. 2,2-dimethylxirane + H18O–/H218O (oxygen labeled water)
Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry where appropriate.
a. 2,2-dimethylxirane + H+/H218O (oxygen labeled water)
b. 2,2-dimethylxirane + H18O–/H218O (oxygen labeled water)
Propose mechanisms for the epoxidation and ring-opening steps of the epoxidation and hydrolysis of trans-but-2-ene shown above. Predict the product of the same reaction with cis-but-2-ene.
Show the rest of the mechanism for formation of the cyclized intermediate in Figure 14-6.
Cellosolve® is the trade name for 2-ethoxyethanol, a common industrial solvent. This compound is produced in chemical plants that use ethylene as their only organic feedstock. Show how you would accomplish this industrial process.
Predict the major product when each reagent reacts with ethylene oxide.
(d) PhNH2 (aniline)
(e) KCN (potassium cyanide)
(f) NaN3 (sodium azide)
Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry where appropriate.
(c) (2S,3R)-2-ethyl-2,3-dimethyloxirane + CH3O– / CH3OH
(d) (2S,3R)-2-ethyl-2,3-dimethyloxirane + H+ / CH3OH