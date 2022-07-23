Ring Opening of Epoxides

Epoxides, or oxiranes, are three-membered cyclic ethers that are highly reactive due to ring strain. When a nucleophile attacks an epoxide, it leads to the ring opening, resulting in the formation of a more stable product. The regioselectivity of the attack depends on the nature of the nucleophile and the conditions of the reaction, which is crucial for predicting the major product in the reactions with ethylene oxide.