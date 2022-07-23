Explain why bimolecular condensation is a poor method for making unsymmetrical ethers such as ethyl methyl ether.
Show how the following ethers might be synthesized using (1) alkoxymercuration– demercuration and (2) the Williamson synthesis. (When one of these methods cannot be used for the given ether, point out why it will not work.)
(d) 1-methoxy-1-methylcyclopentane
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Key Concepts
Alkoxymercuration-Demercuration
Williamson Ether Synthesis
Steric Hindrance
Show how you would use the Williamson ether synthesis to prepare the following ethers. You may use any alcohols or phenols as your organic starting materials.
(d) ethyl n-propyl ether (two ways)
(e) benzyl tert-butyl ether (benzyl = Ph–CH2–)
Show how the following ethers might be synthesized using (1) alkoxymercuration–demercuration and (2) the Williamson synthesis. (When one of these methods cannot be used for the given ether, point out why it will not work.)
f. tert-butyl phenyl ether
Propose a Williamson synthesis of 3-butoxy-1,1-dimethylcyclohexane from 3,3-dimethyl-cyclohexanol and butan-1-ol.
Show how the following ethers might be synthesized using (1) alkoxymercuration– demercuration and (2) the Williamson synthesis. (When one of these methods cannot be used for the given ether, point out why it will not work.)
(e) 1-isopropoxy-1-methylcyclopentane
Show how the following ethers might be synthesized using (1) alkoxymercuration– demercuration and (2) the Williamson synthesis. (When one of these methods cannot be used for the given ether, point out why it will not work.)
a. 2-methoxybutane
b. ethyl cyclohexyl ether
c. 1-methoxy-2-methylcyclopentane