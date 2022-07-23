Williamson Ether Synthesis

The Williamson ether synthesis is a method for producing ethers through the nucleophilic substitution of an alkyl halide by an alkoxide ion. This reaction typically involves a strong base to generate the alkoxide from an alcohol, which then attacks the electrophilic carbon of the alkyl halide. This method is versatile and can be used for a variety of substrates, but it is limited by the requirement that the alkyl halide must be a primary or, in some cases, a secondary halide to avoid elimination reactions.