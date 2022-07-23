Show how you would synthesize the following ethers in good yield from the indicated starting materials and any additional reagents needed.
(a) cyclopentyl n-propyl ether from cyclopentanol and propan-1-ol
Show how you would synthesize the following ethers in good yield from the indicated starting materials and any additional reagents needed.
(a) cyclopentyl n-propyl ether from cyclopentanol and propan-1-ol
Show how you would synthesize the following ethers in good yield from the indicated starting materials and any additional reagents needed.
(c) 2-ethoxyoctane from an octene
Show how you would synthesize the following ethers in good yield from the indicated starting materials and any additional reagents needed.
(f) trans-2,3-epoxyoctane from octan-2-ol
Show how you would synthesize the following ethers in good yield from the indicated starting materials and any additional reagents needed.
(b) n-butyl phenyl ether from phenol and butan-1-ol
Show how you would convert 3-bromocyclohexanol to the following diol. You may use any additional reagents you need.
Show how you would synthesize the following ethers in good yield from the indicated starting materials and any additional reagents needed.
(e) 1-ethoxy-1-methylcyclohexane from 2-methylcyclohexanol