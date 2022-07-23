Show how you would synthesize the following ethers in good yield from the indicated starting materials and any additional reagents needed.
(d) 1-methoxydecane from a decene
Show how you would synthesize the following ethers in good yield from the indicated starting materials and any additional reagents needed.
(d) 1-methoxydecane from a decene
Show how you would synthesize the following ethers in good yield from the indicated starting materials and any additional reagents needed.
(c) 2-ethoxyoctane from an octene
Give the structures of the intermediates represented by letters O, P, and Q in this synthesis.
Show how you would synthesize the following ethers in good yield from the indicated starting materials and any additional reagents needed.
(b) n-butyl phenyl ether from phenol and butan-1-ol
Give the structures of the intermediates represented by letters K and Q in this synthesis.
Give the structures of the intermediates represented by letters J, L, M, and N in this synthesis.