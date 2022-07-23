Match four of the following UV absorption maxima (λmax) with the corresponding compounds: (1) 232 nm; (2) 256 nm; (3) 273 nm; (4) 292 nm; (5) 313 nm; (6) 353 nm.
Phenolphthalein is an acid–base indicator that is colorless below pH 8 and red above pH 8. Explain briefly why the first structure is colorless and the second structure is colored.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Acid-Base Indicators
Structural Changes in Phenolphthalein
Conjugation and Color
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(b) cyclopentadiene + anhydrous HCl
There is a different, thermally allowed cycloaddition of two butadiene molecules. Show this reaction, and explain why it is thermally allowed. (Hint: Consider the dimerization of cyclopentadiene.)
One milligram of a compound of molecular weight 160 is dissolved in 10 mL of ethanol, and the solution is poured into a 1-cm UV cell. The UV spectrum is taken, and there is an absorption at λmax = 247 nm. The maximum absorbance at 247 nm is 0.50. Calculate the value of e for this absorption.
Classify the following dienes and polyenes as isolated, conjugated, cumulated, or some combination of these classifications.
(a) cycloocta-1,4-diene
(b) cycloocta-1,3-diene
(c) cyclodeca-1,2-diene
(d) cycloocta-1,3,5,7-tetraene
(e) cyclohexa-1,3,5-triene (benzene)
(f) penta-1,2,4-triene
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a) allyl bromide + cyclohexyl magnesium bromide