Show that the [4 + 2] Diels–Alder reaction is photochemically forbidden.
There is a different, thermally allowed cycloaddition of two butadiene molecules. Show this reaction, and explain why it is thermally allowed. (Hint: Consider the dimerization of cyclopentadiene.)
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Key Concepts
Cycloaddition Reactions
Thermal vs. Photochemical Reactions
Dimerization of Cyclopentadiene
Match four of the following UV absorption maxima (λmax) with the corresponding compounds: (1) 232 nm; (2) 256 nm; (3) 273 nm; (4) 292 nm; (5) 313 nm; (6) 353 nm.
Predict the products of the following Diels–Alder reactions.
(c)
(d)
Show that the [4 + 4] cycloaddition of two butadiene molecules to give cycloocta-1,5-diene is thermally forbidden but photochemically allowed.
Phenolphthalein is an acid–base indicator that is colorless below pH 8 and red above pH 8. Explain briefly why the first structure is colorless and the second structure is colored.
One milligram of a compound of molecular weight 160 is dissolved in 10 mL of ethanol, and the solution is poured into a 1-cm UV cell. The UV spectrum is taken, and there is an absorption at λmax = 247 nm. The maximum absorbance at 247 nm is 0.50. Calculate the value of e for this absorption.