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Ch. 15 - Conjugated Systems, Orbital Symmetry, and Ultraviolet Spectroscopy
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 15 - Conjugated Systems, Orbital Symmetry, and Ultraviolet SpectroscopyProblem 20b
Chapter 15, Problem 20b

There is a different, thermally allowed cycloaddition of two butadiene molecules. Show this reaction, and explain why it is thermally allowed. (Hint: Consider the dimerization of cyclopentadiene.)

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Step 1: Recognize that the reaction involves two butadiene molecules undergoing a cycloaddition reaction. Cycloaddition reactions are a type of pericyclic reaction where two π-systems combine to form a cyclic product.
Step 2: Recall the Woodward-Hoffmann rules for pericyclic reactions. These rules state that cycloaddition reactions are thermally allowed if the total number of (4n+2) π-electrons involved in the reaction is conserved. For butadiene, each molecule contributes 4 π-electrons, resulting in a total of 8 π-electrons.
Step 3: Analyze the orbital symmetry of the butadiene molecules. In a thermally allowed cycloaddition, the reaction proceeds via a suprafacial interaction of the π-electrons on both molecules. This is consistent with the conservation of orbital symmetry.
Step 4: Compare this reaction to the dimerization of cyclopentadiene, which is a [4+2] cycloaddition reaction. In the case of butadiene, the reaction is a [4+4] cycloaddition, where two sets of 4 π-electrons combine to form a new cyclic structure.
Step 5: Draw the product of the reaction. The two butadiene molecules combine to form a cyclooctadiene structure. This is thermally allowed because the reaction follows the Woodward-Hoffmann rules and conserves orbital symmetry.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cycloaddition Reactions

Cycloaddition reactions involve the formation of a cyclic compound from two or more reactants, typically involving the overlap of π bonds. In the case of butadiene, two molecules can undergo a [4+2] cycloaddition, where the diene and a dienophile react to form a six-membered ring. This type of reaction is significant in organic synthesis and polymer chemistry.
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Thermal vs. Photochemical Reactions

Thermal reactions occur at elevated temperatures and do not require light to proceed, while photochemical reactions are driven by light energy. The cycloaddition of butadiene is thermally allowed because it involves a concerted mechanism that does not require the breaking of bonds in a way that would necessitate light energy, making it favorable under heat.
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Dimerization of Cyclopentadiene

The dimerization of cyclopentadiene serves as an example of a thermal cycloaddition reaction. When cyclopentadiene dimerizes, it forms a stable product through a [4+2] cycloaddition mechanism. This reaction illustrates the concept of thermally allowed cycloadditions, as it proceeds without the need for light and demonstrates the stability of the resulting cyclic compound.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show that the [4 + 2] Diels–Alder reaction is photochemically forbidden.

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Textbook Question

Match four of the following UV absorption maxima (λmax) with the corresponding compounds: (1) 232 nm; (2) 256 nm; (3) 273 nm; (4) 292 nm; (5) 313 nm; (6) 353 nm.

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following Diels–Alder reactions.

(c)

(d)

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Textbook Question

Show that the [4 + 4] cycloaddition of two butadiene molecules to give cycloocta-1,5-diene is thermally forbidden but photochemically allowed.

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Phenolphthalein is an acid–base indicator that is colorless below pH 8 and red above pH 8. Explain briefly why the first structure is colorless and the second structure is colored.

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Textbook Question

One milligram of a compound of molecular weight 160 is dissolved in 10 mL of ethanol, and the solution is poured into a 1-cm UV cell. The UV spectrum is taken, and there is an absorption at λmax = 247 nm. The maximum absorbance at 247 nm is 0.50. Calculate the value of e for this absorption.

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