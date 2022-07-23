Synthesis of Alkenes

The synthesis of alkenes often involves the formation of double bonds through elimination reactions or the addition of nucleophiles to unsaturated systems. In this case, the reaction of an allylic halide with a Grignard reagent can lead to the formation of a new carbon chain, which can subsequently undergo elimination to yield the desired alkene, such as 1-cyclopentylpent-2-ene. Understanding the mechanisms of these reactions is essential for successful synthesis.