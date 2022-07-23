Textbook Question
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(h) cyclopentadiene + methyl acrylate, CH2=CH–COOCH3
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Predict the products of the following reactions.
(h) cyclopentadiene + methyl acrylate, CH2=CH–COOCH3
Show how the reaction of an allylic halide with a Grignard reagent might be used to synthesize the following hydrocarbons.
c. 1-cyclopentylpent-2-ene
Draw the important resonance contributors for the following cations, anions, and radicals.
(a)
Show how the reaction of an allylic halide with a Grignard reagent might be used to synthesize the following hydrocarbons.
b. 2,5,5-trimethylhept-2-ene
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(g) 1-(bromomethyl)-2-methylcyclopentene, heated in methanol
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(i)