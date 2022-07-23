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Ch. 15 - Conjugated Systems, Orbital Symmetry, and Ultraviolet Spectroscopy
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 15 - Conjugated Systems, Orbital Symmetry, and Ultraviolet SpectroscopyProblem 26a
Chapter 15, Problem 26a

Show how the reaction of an allylic halide with a Grignard reagent might be used to synthesize the following hydrocarbons.
a. 5-methylhex-1-ene

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the reaction mechanism. The reaction involves the use of an allylic halide and a Grignard reagent to form a new carbon-carbon bond. Grignard reagents are organomagnesium compounds (RMgX) that act as nucleophiles, attacking electrophilic centers such as carbon atoms in halides.
Step 2: Identify the allylic halide and Grignard reagent needed for the synthesis. To form 5-methylhex-1-ene, the allylic halide should have a structure that allows the formation of the desired product after the Grignard reagent reacts. For example, 3-bromo-2-methylpent-1-ene could be used as the allylic halide.
Step 3: Choose the appropriate Grignard reagent. The Grignard reagent should provide the carbon chain that will extend the molecule to form the desired hydrocarbon. In this case, methylmagnesium bromide (CH₃MgBr) can be used to add a methyl group to the allylic halide.
Step 4: Describe the reaction process. The Grignard reagent attacks the electrophilic carbon atom in the allylic halide, displacing the halide ion and forming a new carbon-carbon bond. This results in the formation of 5-methylhex-1-ene.
Step 5: Verify the product structure. After the reaction, confirm that the product matches the desired hydrocarbon, 5-methylhex-1-ene, by analyzing the connectivity of the carbon atoms and ensuring the double bond is in the correct position (between C1 and C2).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Allylic Halides

Allylic halides are organic compounds where a halogen atom is bonded to an allylic carbon, which is adjacent to a carbon-carbon double bond. This positioning makes them reactive in nucleophilic substitution reactions, allowing for the formation of new carbon-carbon bonds when reacted with nucleophiles like Grignard reagents.
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Grignard Reagents

Grignard reagents are organomagnesium compounds represented as R-MgX, where R is an organic group and X is a halogen. They are powerful nucleophiles that can react with electrophiles to form new carbon-carbon bonds, making them essential in organic synthesis for constructing complex molecules.
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Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group (like a halide) by a nucleophile. In the context of allylic halides and Grignard reagents, this reaction allows for the introduction of new carbon chains, facilitating the synthesis of target hydrocarbons such as 5-methylhex-1-ene through strategic bond formation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions.

(h) cyclopentadiene + methyl acrylate, CH2=CH–COOCH3

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Textbook Question

Show how the reaction of an allylic halide with a Grignard reagent might be used to synthesize the following hydrocarbons.

c. 1-cyclopentylpent-2-ene

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Textbook Question

Draw the important resonance contributors for the following cations, anions, and radicals.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Show how the reaction of an allylic halide with a Grignard reagent might be used to synthesize the following hydrocarbons.

b. 2,5,5-trimethylhept-2-ene

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions.

(g) 1-(bromomethyl)-2-methylcyclopentene, heated in methanol

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions.

(i)

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