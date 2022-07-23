Textbook Question
We predicted that the products would have a 1,2- or 1,4-relationship of the proper substituents. Draw the charge-separated resonance forms of the reactants to support these predictions.
(a) (b)
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We predicted that the products would have a 1,2- or 1,4-relationship of the proper substituents. Draw the charge-separated resonance forms of the reactants to support these predictions.
(a) (b)
What dienes and dienophiles would react to give the following Diels–Alder products?
(a)
(b)
(c)
Predict the major product for each proposed Diels–Alder reaction. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.
(a)
Predict the products of the following proposed Diels–Alder reactions.
(e)
Predict the products of the following Diels–Alder reactions.
(a)
(b)
Predict the products of the following proposed Diels–Alder reactions.
(f)