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Ch. 15 - Conjugated Systems, Orbital Symmetry, and Ultraviolet Spectroscopy
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 15 - Conjugated Systems, Orbital Symmetry, and Ultraviolet SpectroscopyProblem 15d,e,f
Chapter 15, Problem 15d,e,f

What dienes and dienophiles would react to give the following Diels–Alder products?
(d) Chemical structure of a Diels-Alder product featuring two methoxy groups and carbonyl functionalities.
(e) Chemical structure of a compound with a methoxy group and four cyano groups attached to a cyclohexene ring.
(f) Chemical structure diagram illustrating a Diels-Alder product with labeled functional groups and hydrogen atoms.

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Analyze the Diels–Alder product structure. The Diels–Alder reaction involves a conjugated diene and a dienophile. The product is a cyclohexene derivative formed by the [4+2] cycloaddition reaction.
Step 2: For the first product (image 1), identify the diene and dienophile. The bicyclic structure with two ester groups suggests that the diene is a conjugated diene (likely 1,3-butadiene) and the dienophile is a molecule with two electron-withdrawing ester groups (likely dimethyl maleate).
Step 3: For the second product (image 2), identify the diene and dienophile. The product contains a methoxy group and four cyano groups. The diene is likely methoxy-substituted 1,3-butadiene, and the dienophile is likely tetracyanoethylene, which has strong electron-withdrawing groups.
Step 4: For the third product (image 3), identify the diene and dienophile. The bicyclic structure with two carbonyl groups and hydrogens suggests that the diene is cyclopentadiene, and the dienophile is maleic anhydride, which has electron-withdrawing carbonyl groups.
Step 5: Summarize the reaction components: (1) 1,3-butadiene + dimethyl maleate, (2) methoxy-substituted 1,3-butadiene + tetracyanoethylene, (3) cyclopentadiene + maleic anhydride. These combinations lead to the respective Diels–Alder products shown in the images.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Diels–Alder Reaction

The Diels–Alder reaction is a [4+2] cycloaddition reaction between a conjugated diene and a dienophile, resulting in the formation of a six-membered ring. This reaction is a key method in organic synthesis for constructing cyclic compounds and is characterized by its stereospecificity and regioselectivity. Understanding the reactivity of dienes and dienophiles is crucial for predicting the products formed in this reaction.
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Dienes and Dienophiles

Dienes are compounds that contain two double bonds, which can be conjugated or isolated, while dienophiles are typically alkenes or alkynes that react with dienes. The nature of the substituents on these molecules influences their reactivity and the stereochemistry of the resulting Diels–Alder product. Identifying suitable dienes and dienophiles is essential for successfully predicting the products of the reaction.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the context of the Diels–Alder reaction, the presence of electron-withdrawing or electron-donating groups on the dienophile can significantly affect its reactivity with the diene. Recognizing and understanding these functional groups is vital for analyzing the structures of the Diels–Alder products and predicting their formation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

We predicted that the products would have a 1,2- or 1,4-relationship of the proper substituents. Draw the charge-separated resonance forms of the reactants to support these predictions.

(a) (b)

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Textbook Question

What dienes and dienophiles would react to give the following Diels–Alder products?

(a)

(b)

(c)

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Textbook Question

Predict the major product for each proposed Diels–Alder reaction. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following proposed Diels–Alder reactions.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following Diels–Alder reactions.

(a)

(b)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following proposed Diels–Alder reactions.

(f)

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