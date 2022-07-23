Textbook Question
Show that the [4 + 2] Diels–Alder reaction is photochemically forbidden.
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Show that the [4 + 2] Diels–Alder reaction is photochemically forbidden.
Predict the products of the following Diels–Alder reactions.
(c)
(d)
What dienes and dienophiles would react to give the following Diels–Alder products?
(d)
(e)
(f)
What dienes and dienophiles would react to give the following Diels–Alder products?
(a)
(b)
(c)
Predict the major product for each proposed Diels–Alder reaction. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.
(a)
Predict the products of the following Diels–Alder reactions.
(a)
(b)