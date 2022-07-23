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Ch. 15 - Conjugated Systems, Orbital Symmetry, and Ultraviolet Spectroscopy
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 15 - Conjugated Systems, Orbital Symmetry, and Ultraviolet SpectroscopyProblem 17a,b
Chapter 15, Problem 17a,b

We predicted that the products would have a 1,2- or 1,4-relationship of the proper substituents. Draw the charge-separated resonance forms of the reactants to support these predictions.
(a) Chemical structures of reactants for the Diels-Alder reaction, showing a conjugated system with substituents. (b) Chemical structures of reactants with OCH3 and CN groups, illustrating charge-separated resonance forms for analysis.

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Identify the reactants in each image. In the first image, the reactants are isoprene (2-methyl-1,3-butadiene) and methyl vinyl ketone. In the second image, the reactants are methoxybutadiene and acrylonitrile.
For each pair of reactants, consider the possibility of a Diels-Alder reaction, which involves a diene and a dienophile. The diene is the compound with two double bonds, and the dienophile is the compound with one double bond and an electron-withdrawing group.
Draw the resonance structures for the diene and the dienophile. For the diene, show the movement of electrons to form a charge-separated structure. For the dienophile, show the electron-withdrawing group stabilizing the negative charge.
For the first pair, isoprene can form a resonance structure where one of the double bonds shifts, creating a positive charge on one carbon and a negative charge on another. Methyl vinyl ketone can form a resonance structure where the carbonyl group stabilizes a negative charge.
For the second pair, methoxybutadiene can form a resonance structure with a positive charge on the carbon adjacent to the methoxy group and a negative charge on the terminal carbon. Acrylonitrile can form a resonance structure where the cyano group stabilizes a negative charge.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Resonance Structures

Resonance structures are different ways of drawing the same molecule that illustrate the delocalization of electrons. They help in understanding the distribution of charge and the stability of a molecule. In organic chemistry, resonance is crucial for predicting the behavior of reactants and products, especially in reactions involving conjugated systems.
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Charge Separation

Charge separation refers to the distribution of positive and negative charges within a molecule. In resonance forms, charge separation can indicate the stability of a compound; structures with minimized charge separation are generally more stable. Understanding charge separation is essential for predicting the reactivity and product formation in organic reactions.
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Substituent Positioning

The positioning of substituents on a molecule significantly influences its chemical properties and reactivity. In the context of the question, the 1,2- and 1,4-relationships refer to the relative positions of substituents on a benzene ring or similar structure. Recognizing these relationships is vital for predicting the outcomes of reactions and understanding the stability of the resulting products.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show that the [4 + 2] Diels–Alder reaction is photochemically forbidden.

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following Diels–Alder reactions.

(c)

(d)

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Textbook Question

What dienes and dienophiles would react to give the following Diels–Alder products?

(d)

(e)

(f)

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Textbook Question

What dienes and dienophiles would react to give the following Diels–Alder products?

(a)

(b)

(c)

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Textbook Question

Predict the major product for each proposed Diels–Alder reaction. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following Diels–Alder reactions.

(a)

(b)

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