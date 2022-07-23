Draw the structure of each compound.
(m) p-toluenesulfonic acid
(n) o-xylene
Draw the structure of each compound.
(m) p-toluenesulfonic acid
(n) o-xylene
Draw the structure of each compound.
(i) tropylium chloride
(j) sodium cyclopentadienide
Four pairs of compounds are shown. In each pair, one of the compounds reacts more quickly, or with a more favorable equilibrium constant, than the less conjugated system. In each case, explain the enhanced reactivity.
(d)
Four pairs of compounds are shown. In each pair, one of the compounds reacts more quickly, or with a more favorable equilibrium constant, than the less conjugated system. In each case, explain the enhanced reactivity.
(c)
Name the following compounds:
(a)
(b)
(c)
One of the following hydrocarbons is much more acidic than the others. Indicate which one, and explain why it is unusually acidic.