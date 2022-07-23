The most common selective herbicide for killing broadleaf weeds is 2,4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid (2,4-D). Show how you would synthesize 2,4-D from benzene, chloroacetic acid (ClCH2COOH), and any necessary reagents and solvents.
Furan undergoes electrophilic aromatic substitution more readily than benzene; mild reagents and conditions are sufficient. For example, furan reacts with bromine to give 2-bromofuran.
a. Propose mechanisms for the bromination of furan at the 2-position and at the 3-position. Draw the resonance forms of each sigma complex, and compare their stabilities.
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Key Concepts
Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution (EAS)
Resonance and Stability of Sigma Complexes
Position of Substitution in Furan
Furan undergoes electrophilic aromatic substitution more readily than benzene; mild reagents and conditions are sufficient. For example, furan reacts with bromine to give 2-bromofuran.
b. Explain why furan undergoes bromination (and other electrophilic aromatic substitutions) primarily at the 2-position.
Electrophilic aromatic substitution usually occurs at the 1-position of naphthalene, also called the 1-position. Predict the major products of the reactions of naphthalene with the following reagents.
(e) cyclohexanol and BF3
Unlike most other electrophilic aromatic substitutions, sulfonation is often reversible (see Section 17-4). When one sample of toluene is sulfonated at 0 °C and another sample is sulfonated at 100 °C, the following ratios of substitution products result:
a. Explain the change in the product ratios when the temperature is increased.
b. Predict what will happen when the product mixture from the reaction at 0 °C is heated to 100 °C.
Electrophilic aromatic substitution usually occurs at the 1-position of naphthalene, also called the a position. Predict the major products of the reactions of naphthalene with the following reagents.
(d) isobutylene and HF
(a) Draw the three isomers of benzenedicarboxylic acid.
(b) The isomers have melting points of 210 °C, 343 °C, and 427 °C. Nitration of the isomers at all possible positions was once used to determine their structures. The isomer that melts at 210 °C gives two mononitro isomers. The isomer that melts at 343 °C gives three mononitro isomers. The isomer that melts at 427 °C gives only one mononitro isomer. Show which isomer has which melting point.