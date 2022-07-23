The most common selective herbicide for killing broadleaf weeds is 2,4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid (2,4-D). Show how you would synthesize 2,4-D from benzene, chloroacetic acid (ClCH2COOH), and any necessary reagents and solvents.
Furan undergoes electrophilic aromatic substitution more readily than benzene; mild reagents and conditions are sufficient. For example, furan reacts with bromine to give 2-bromofuran.
b. Explain why furan undergoes bromination (and other electrophilic aromatic substitutions) primarily at the 2-position.
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Key Concepts
Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution (EAS)
Reactivity of Furan
Position of Substitution in Furan
Furan undergoes electrophilic aromatic substitution more readily than benzene; mild reagents and conditions are sufficient. For example, furan reacts with bromine to give 2-bromofuran.
a. Propose mechanisms for the bromination of furan at the 2-position and at the 3-position. Draw the resonance forms of each sigma complex, and compare their stabilities.
Electrophilic aromatic substitution usually occurs at the 1-position of naphthalene, also called the 1-position. Predict the major products of the reactions of naphthalene with the following reagents.
(e) cyclohexanol and BF3
Unlike most other electrophilic aromatic substitutions, sulfonation is often reversible (see Section 17-4). When one sample of toluene is sulfonated at 0 °C and another sample is sulfonated at 100 °C, the following ratios of substitution products result:
a. Explain the change in the product ratios when the temperature is increased.
b. Predict what will happen when the product mixture from the reaction at 0 °C is heated to 100 °C.
(a) Draw the three isomers of benzenedicarboxylic acid.
(b) The isomers have melting points of 210 °C, 343 °C, and 427 °C. Nitration of the isomers at all possible positions was once used to determine their structures. The isomer that melts at 210 °C gives two mononitro isomers. The isomer that melts at 343 °C gives three mononitro isomers. The isomer that melts at 427 °C gives only one mononitro isomer. Show which isomer has which melting point.
Unlike most other electrophilic aromatic substitutions, sulfonation is often reversible (see Section 17-4). When one sample of toluene is sulfonated at 0 °C and another sample is sulfonated at 100 °C, the following ratios of substitution products result:
c. Because the SO3H group can be added to a benzene ring and removed later, it is sometimes called a blocking group. Show how 2,6-dibromotoluene can be made from toluene using sulfonation and desulfonation as intermediate steps in the synthesis.