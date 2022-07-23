The most common selective herbicide for killing broadleaf weeds is 2,4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid (2,4-D). Show how you would synthesize 2,4-D from benzene, chloroacetic acid (ClCH2COOH), and any necessary reagents and solvents.
Electrophilic aromatic substitution usually occurs at the 1-position of naphthalene, also called the 1-position. Predict the major products of the reactions of naphthalene with the following reagents.
(e) cyclohexanol and BF3
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution (EAS)
Naphthalene Structure and Reactivity
Role of Lewis Acids in EAS
Furan undergoes electrophilic aromatic substitution more readily than benzene; mild reagents and conditions are sufficient. For example, furan reacts with bromine to give 2-bromofuran.
a. Propose mechanisms for the bromination of furan at the 2-position and at the 3-position. Draw the resonance forms of each sigma complex, and compare their stabilities.
Furan undergoes electrophilic aromatic substitution more readily than benzene; mild reagents and conditions are sufficient. For example, furan reacts with bromine to give 2-bromofuran.
b. Explain why furan undergoes bromination (and other electrophilic aromatic substitutions) primarily at the 2-position.
Electrophilic aromatic substitution usually occurs at the 1-position of naphthalene, also called the a position. Predict the major products of the reactions of naphthalene with the following reagents.
(d) isobutylene and HF
α-Tetralone undergoes Birch reduction to give an excellent yield of a single product. Predict the structure of the product, and propose a mechanism for its formation.
Electrophilic aromatic substitution usually occurs at the 1-position of naphthalene, also called the a position. Predict the major products of the reactions of naphthalene with the following reagents.
(a) HNO3, H2SO4
(b) Br2, FeBr3
(c) CH3CH2COCl, AlCl3