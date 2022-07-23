Phenol reacts with three equivalents of bromine in CCl4 (in the dark) to give a product of formula C6H3OBr3. When this product is added to bromine water, a yellow solid of molecular formula C6H2OBr4 precipitates out of the solution. The IR spectrum of the yellow precipitate shows a strong absorption (much like that of a quinone) around 1680 cm–1. Propose structures for the two products.
In Chapter 14, we saw that Agent Orange contains (2,4,5-trichlorophenoxy) acetic acid, called 2,4,5-T. This compound is synthesized by the partial reaction of 1,2,4,5-tetrachlorobenzene with sodium hydroxide, followed by reaction with sodium chloroacetate, ClCH2CO2Na.
a. Draw the structures of these compounds, and write equations for these reactions.
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Key Concepts
Organic Reaction Mechanisms
Functional Groups
Chemical Structure Representation
Unlike most other electrophilic aromatic substitutions, sulfonation is often reversible (see Section 17-4). When one sample of toluene is sulfonated at 0 °C and another sample is sulfonated at 100 °C, the following ratios of substitution products result:
a. Explain the change in the product ratios when the temperature is increased.
b. Predict what will happen when the product mixture from the reaction at 0 °C is heated to 100 °C.
Starting with benzene and any other reagents you need, show how you would synthesize the compound shown here. (Hint: Consider a Pd-catalyzed coupling for the final step.)
A common illicit synthesis of methamphetamine involves an interesting variation of the Birch reduction. A solution of ephedrine in alcohol is added to liquid ammonia, followed by several pieces of lithium metal. The Birch reduction usually reduces the aromatic ring (Section 17-14C), but in this case it eliminates the hydroxy group of ephedrine to give methamphetamine. Propose a mechanism, similar to that for the Birch reduction, to explain this unusual course of the reaction.
(a) Draw the three isomers of benzenedicarboxylic acid.
(b) The isomers have melting points of 210 °C, 343 °C, and 427 °C. Nitration of the isomers at all possible positions was once used to determine their structures. The isomer that melts at 210 °C gives two mononitro isomers. The isomer that melts at 343 °C gives three mononitro isomers. The isomer that melts at 427 °C gives only one mononitro isomer. Show which isomer has which melting point.
Unlike most other electrophilic aromatic substitutions, sulfonation is often reversible (see Section 17-4). When one sample of toluene is sulfonated at 0 °C and another sample is sulfonated at 100 °C, the following ratios of substitution products result:
c. Because the SO3H group can be added to a benzene ring and removed later, it is sometimes called a blocking group. Show how 2,6-dibromotoluene can be made from toluene using sulfonation and desulfonation as intermediate steps in the synthesis.