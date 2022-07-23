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Ch. 17 - Reactions of Aromatic Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 17 - Reactions of Aromatic CompoundsProblem 70a
Chapter 17, Problem 70a

In Chapter 14, we saw that Agent Orange contains (2,4,5-trichlorophenoxy) acetic acid, called 2,4,5-T. This compound is synthesized by the partial reaction of 1,2,4,5-tetrachlorobenzene with sodium hydroxide, followed by reaction with sodium chloroacetate, ClCH2CO2Na.
a. Draw the structures of these compounds, and write equations for these reactions.

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Step 1: Begin by identifying the starting materials for the synthesis. The problem states that 1,2,4,5-tetrachlorobenzene reacts with sodium hydroxide (NaOH) to form an intermediate. Draw the structure of 1,2,4,5-tetrachlorobenzene, which is a benzene ring with chlorine atoms at positions 1, 2, 4, and 5.
Step 2: Write the reaction between 1,2,4,5-tetrachlorobenzene and sodium hydroxide (NaOH). This reaction involves nucleophilic substitution, where one of the chlorine atoms is replaced by a hydroxyl group (-OH). The intermediate formed is 2,4,5-trichlorophenol. Represent this reaction using a chemical equation.
Step 3: Next, the intermediate 2,4,5-trichlorophenol reacts with sodium chloroacetate (ClCH2CO2Na). This reaction involves the formation of an ether bond between the phenol group (-OH) of 2,4,5-trichlorophenol and the chloroacetate group. Draw the structure of sodium chloroacetate and represent the reaction.
Step 4: The product of the reaction is (2,4,5-trichlorophenoxy) acetic acid, also known as 2,4,5-T. Draw the structure of 2,4,5-T, which includes a benzene ring with chlorine atoms at positions 2, 4, and 5, and an ether bond connecting the benzene ring to the acetic acid group (-CH2COOH).
Step 5: Summarize the two reactions in sequence: (1) the nucleophilic substitution of 1,2,4,5-tetrachlorobenzene with NaOH to form 2,4,5-trichlorophenol, and (2) the reaction of 2,4,5-trichlorophenol with sodium chloroacetate to form 2,4,5-T. Ensure the chemical equations are balanced and clearly show the transformation of reactants to products.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Organic Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding organic reaction mechanisms is crucial for analyzing how reactants transform into products. This includes recognizing the types of reactions involved, such as nucleophilic substitutions or eliminations, and the role of reagents like sodium hydroxide and sodium chloroacetate in facilitating these transformations.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that determine the chemical reactivity and properties of those molecules. In the case of 2,4,5-T, the presence of the carboxylic acid group (-COOH) and the chlorinated aromatic ring significantly influences its behavior and reactivity in organic reactions.
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Chemical Structure Representation

Drawing chemical structures accurately is essential for visualizing and understanding the spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule. This includes knowing how to represent bonds, functional groups, and stereochemistry, which is vital for writing correct reaction equations and predicting the outcomes of chemical reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Phenol reacts with three equivalents of bromine in CCl4 (in the dark) to give a product of formula C6H3OBr3. When this product is added to bromine water, a yellow solid of molecular formula C6H2OBr4 precipitates out of the solution. The IR spectrum of the yellow precipitate shows a strong absorption (much like that of a quinone) around 1680 cm–1. Propose structures for the two products.

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Textbook Question

Unlike most other electrophilic aromatic substitutions, sulfonation is often reversible (see Section 17-4). When one sample of toluene is sulfonated at 0 °C and another sample is sulfonated at 100 °C, the following ratios of substitution products result:

a. Explain the change in the product ratios when the temperature is increased.

b. Predict what will happen when the product mixture from the reaction at 0 °C is heated to 100 °C.

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Textbook Question

Starting with benzene and any other reagents you need, show how you would synthesize the compound shown here. (Hint: Consider a Pd-catalyzed coupling for the final step.)

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Textbook Question

A common illicit synthesis of methamphetamine involves an interesting variation of the Birch reduction. A solution of ephedrine in alcohol is added to liquid ammonia, followed by several pieces of lithium metal. The Birch reduction usually reduces the aromatic ring (Section 17-14C), but in this case it eliminates the hydroxy group of ephedrine to give methamphetamine. Propose a mechanism, similar to that for the Birch reduction, to explain this unusual course of the reaction.

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Textbook Question

(a) Draw the three isomers of benzenedicarboxylic acid.

(b) The isomers have melting points of 210 °C, 343 °C, and 427 °C. Nitration of the isomers at all possible positions was once used to determine their structures. The isomer that melts at 210 °C gives two mononitro isomers. The isomer that melts at 343 °C gives three mononitro isomers. The isomer that melts at 427 °C gives only one mononitro isomer. Show which isomer has which melting point.

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Textbook Question

Unlike most other electrophilic aromatic substitutions, sulfonation is often reversible (see Section 17-4). When one sample of toluene is sulfonated at 0 °C and another sample is sulfonated at 100 °C, the following ratios of substitution products result:

c. Because the SO3H group can be added to a benzene ring and removed later, it is sometimes called a blocking group. Show how 2,6-dibromotoluene can be made from toluene using sulfonation and desulfonation as intermediate steps in the synthesis.

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