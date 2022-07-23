Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
a. tert-butyl bromide, AlCl3
b. 1-chlorobutane, AlCl3
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
a. tert-butyl bromide, AlCl3
b. 1-chlorobutane, AlCl3
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
f. fuming sulfuric acid
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
c. isobutyl alcohol + BF3
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
(h) benzoyl chloride + AlCl3
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
(g) 1-chloro-2,2-dimethylpropane + AlCl3
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
d. bromine + a nail