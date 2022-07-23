Textbook Question
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
(i) iodine + HNO3
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Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
(i) iodine + HNO3
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
e. isobutylene + HF
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
c. isobutyl alcohol + BF3
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
(h) benzoyl chloride + AlCl3
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
(g) 1-chloro-2,2-dimethylpropane + AlCl3
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
d. bromine + a nail