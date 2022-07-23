Textbook Question
Starting from toluene, propose a synthesis of this trisubstituted benzene.
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Starting from toluene, propose a synthesis of this trisubstituted benzene.
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
a. tert-butyl bromide, AlCl3
b. 1-chlorobutane, AlCl3
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
e. isobutylene + HF
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
f. fuming sulfuric acid
Propose a synthetic sequence of this trisubstituted benzene starting from toluene.
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
d. bromine + a nail