Textbook Question
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(a) 2,4-dinitrochlorobenzene + NaOCH3
1545
views
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(a) 2,4-dinitrochlorobenzene + NaOCH3
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(d) nitrobenzene + acetyl chloride + AlCl3
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(e) p-methylanisole + acetyl chloride + AlCl3
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(b) phenol + tert-butyl chloride + AlCl3
Show how you would synthesize the following compounds, starting with benzene or toluene and any necessary acyclic reagents. Assume para is the major product (and separable from ortho) in ortho, para mixtures.
b. 1-phenyl-1-methoxybutane
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(f) p-methylanisole + Br2 , light