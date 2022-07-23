Ortho/Para vs. Meta Directing Effects

The position at which a new substituent is added to an aromatic ring during EAS is influenced by the existing substituents. Ortho and para directing groups favor substitution at the 2 or 4 positions relative to themselves, while meta directing groups favor substitution at the 3 position. This concept is vital for determining the specific products formed when nitrobenzene reacts with fuming sulfuric acid, as the existing nitro group will influence the site of new substitution.