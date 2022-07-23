Activating and Deactivating Groups

Substituents on an aromatic ring can either activate or deactivate the ring towards electrophilic substitution. Activating groups, such as -OCH3, increase the electron density of the ring, making it more reactive, while deactivating groups, like -NO2, withdraw electron density and make the ring less reactive. The position of these groups (ortho, meta, para) also influences the regioselectivity of the substitution reaction.