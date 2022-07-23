Textbook Question
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(a) 2,4-dinitrochlorobenzene + NaOCH3
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Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(a) 2,4-dinitrochlorobenzene + NaOCH3
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(c) nitrobenzene + fuming sulfuric acid
Predict the major products of bromination of the following compounds, using Br2 and FeBr3 in the dark.
(a)
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(e) p-methylanisole + acetyl chloride + AlCl3
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(b) phenol + tert-butyl chloride + AlCl3
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(f) p-methylanisole + Br2 , light