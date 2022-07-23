Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions efficiently and in good yield. You may use any necessary additional reagents and solvents.
(f)
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions efficiently and in good yield. You may use any necessary additional reagents and solvents.
(f)
For each compound,
1. name the functional group.
2. show what compound(s) result from complete hydrolysis.
(d)
For each compound,
1. name the functional group.
2. show what compound(s) result from complete hydrolysis.
(c)
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions efficiently and in good yield. You may use any necessary additional reagents and solvents.
(g)
For each compound,
1. name the functional group.
2. show what compound(s) result from complete hydrolysis.
(b)
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions efficiently and in good yield. You may use any necessary additional reagents and solvents.
(h)