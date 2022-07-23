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Ch. 18 - Ketones and Aldehydes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 18 - Ketones and AldehydesProblem 49a
Chapter 18, Problem 49a

For each compound,
1. name the functional group.
2. show what compound(s) result from complete hydrolysis.
(a)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the functional group in the compound. The structure contains two methoxy groups (-OCH₃) attached to a central carbon atom. This indicates the presence of an acetal functional group.
Step 2: Understand the concept of hydrolysis. Hydrolysis involves breaking chemical bonds using water, often catalyzed by an acid or base. Acetals are hydrolyzed under acidic conditions to yield an aldehyde or ketone and alcohols.
Step 3: Analyze the structure to determine the products of hydrolysis. The central carbon atom is bonded to two methoxy groups and two methyl groups (-CH₃). This suggests that the acetal will hydrolyze to form acetone (a ketone) and methanol (an alcohol).
Step 4: Write the chemical equation for the hydrolysis reaction. The acetal reacts with water under acidic conditions to produce acetone (CH₃COCH₃) and two molecules of methanol (CH₃OH).
Step 5: Summarize the results. The functional group is an acetal, and the products of complete hydrolysis are acetone and methanol.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carbonyl (C=O), and amine (-NH2). Identifying the functional group in a compound is crucial for predicting its reactivity and properties.
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Hydrolysis

Hydrolysis is a chemical reaction in which water is used to break down a compound. In organic chemistry, hydrolysis often involves the cleavage of bonds in larger molecules, resulting in smaller molecules or functional groups. Complete hydrolysis of certain compounds can yield alcohols, acids, or other functional groups, depending on the structure of the original compound.
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Imines and Enamines

Imines and enamines are nitrogen-containing functional groups derived from carbonyl compounds. Imines are formed by the reaction of aldehydes or ketones with amines, while enamines are formed from the reaction of imines with alkenes. Understanding these structures is essential for predicting the products of hydrolysis and other reactions involving these compounds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions efficiently and in good yield. You may use any necessary additional reagents and solvents.

(f)

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Textbook Question

For each compound,

1. name the functional group.

2. show what compound(s) result from complete hydrolysis.

(d)

729
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Textbook Question

For each compound,

1. name the functional group.

2. show what compound(s) result from complete hydrolysis.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions efficiently and in good yield. You may use any necessary additional reagents and solvents.

(g)

736
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Textbook Question

For each compound,

1. name the functional group.

2. show what compound(s) result from complete hydrolysis.

(b)

1385
views
Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions efficiently and in good yield. You may use any necessary additional reagents and solvents.

(h)

606
views