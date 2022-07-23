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Ch. 18 - Ketones and Aldehydes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 18 - Ketones and AldehydesProblem 49d
Chapter 18, Problem 49d

For each compound,
1. name the functional group.
2. show what compound(s) result from complete hydrolysis.
(d) Chemical structure of an acetal with two oxygen atoms and a cyclic component, illustrating functional groups and hydrolysis.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the functional group in the compound. The structure contains two oxygen atoms connected to a cyclic structure, forming an acetal functional group. Acetals are characterized by two ether (-O-) groups attached to the same carbon atom.
Step 2: Understand the concept of hydrolysis. Hydrolysis involves breaking chemical bonds using water. For acetals, hydrolysis typically occurs under acidic conditions, breaking the acetal into its original aldehyde or ketone and alcohol components.
Step 3: Analyze the structure to determine the products of hydrolysis. The central carbon atom is bonded to two oxygen atoms and two cyclic groups. Upon hydrolysis, the acetal will break down into one molecule of the corresponding aldehyde or ketone and two molecules of alcohol.
Step 4: Predict the specific compounds formed. The cyclic groups attached to the acetal suggest that the hydrolysis will yield a cyclic ketone (likely cyclopentanone) and two molecules of alcohol (likely methanol, based on the structure).
Step 5: Verify the reaction conditions. Ensure that acidic conditions are applied for complete hydrolysis of the acetal functional group, leading to the expected products.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), and amine (-NH2), each imparting distinct behaviors to the compounds they are part of.
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Hydrolysis

Hydrolysis is a chemical reaction in which water is used to break down a compound. In organic chemistry, it often involves the cleavage of bonds in larger molecules, resulting in smaller molecules or functional groups. Complete hydrolysis typically refers to the full breakdown of a compound into its constituent parts, such as converting esters into acids and alcohols.
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Naming Organic Compounds

Naming organic compounds follows specific rules set by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC). This systematic approach includes identifying the longest carbon chain, naming the functional groups, and assigning locants to indicate the position of substituents. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately communicating the structure and identity of organic molecules.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each compound,

1. name the functional group.

2. show what compound(s) result from complete hydrolysis.

(a)

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Textbook Question

For each compound,

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2. show what compound(s) result from complete hydrolysis.

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For each compound,

1. name the functional group.

2. show what compound(s) result from complete hydrolysis.

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Textbook Question

For each compound,

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2. show what compound(s) result from complete hydrolysis.

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For each compound,

1. name the functional group.

2. show what compound(s) result from complete hydrolysis.

(b)

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Textbook Question

For each compound,

1. name the functional group.

2. show what compound(s) result from complete hydrolysis.

(g)

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