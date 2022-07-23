Propose mechanisms for the three imine-forming reactions just shown.
Give the structures of the carbonyl compound and the amine used to form the following imines.
(a)
(b)
(c)
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Key Concepts
Carbonyl Compounds
Amines
Imines
Give the structures of the carbonyl compound and the amine used to form the following imines.
(d)
(e)
(f)
Show how hex-1-yne might be converted to
d. 1,1,2,2-tetrabromohexane.
Depending on the reaction conditions, two different imines of formula C8H9N might be formed by the reaction of benzaldehyde with methylamine. Explain, and give the structures of the two imines.
Propose a mechanism for the hydrolysis of benzaldehyde methyl imine just shown.
2,4-Dinitrophenylhydrazine is frequently used for making derivatives of ketones and aldehydes because the products (2,4-dinitrophenylhydrazones, called 2,4-DNP derivatives) are even more likely than the phenylhydrazones to be solids with sharp melting points. Propose a mechanism for the reaction of acetone with 2,4-dinitrophenylhydrazine in a mildly acidic solution.