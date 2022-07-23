Textbook Question
Propose mechanisms for the three imine-forming reactions just shown.
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Propose mechanisms for the three imine-forming reactions just shown.
Give the structures of the carbonyl compound and the amine used to form the following imines.
(d)
(e)
(f)
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.
c. hexan-1-ol → 2-hydroxyheptanoic acid
Give the structures of the carbonyl compound and the amine used to form the following imines.
(a)
(b)
(c)
Depending on the reaction conditions, two different imines of formula C8H9N might be formed by the reaction of benzaldehyde with methylamine. Explain, and give the structures of the two imines.
Propose a mechanism for the hydrolysis of benzaldehyde methyl imine just shown.