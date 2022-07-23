Textbook Question
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.
c. hexan-1-ol → 2-hydroxyheptanoic acid
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Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.
c. hexan-1-ol → 2-hydroxyheptanoic acid
Show how hex-1-yne might be converted to
d. 1,1,2,2-tetrabromohexane.
Give the structures of the carbonyl compound and the amine used to form the following imines.
(a)
(b)
(c)
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.
(a) acetophenone → acetophenone cyanohydrin
Depending on the reaction conditions, two different imines of formula C8H9N might be formed by the reaction of benzaldehyde with methylamine. Explain, and give the structures of the two imines.
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.
b. cyclopentanecarbaldehyde → 2-cyclopentyl-2-hydroxyacetic acid