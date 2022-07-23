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Ch. 18 - Ketones and Aldehydes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 18 - Ketones and AldehydesProblem 38g
Chapter 18, Problem 38g

Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.
(g) CH3CH2CHBrCH2CH(CH3)CHO

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the functional group in the given compound. The presence of the -CHO group indicates that this is an aldehyde. Aldehydes are named with the suffix '-al' in IUPAC nomenclature.
Step 2: Determine the longest continuous carbon chain that includes the aldehyde group (-CHO). In this case, the chain has six carbons, so the parent name is 'hexanal' in IUPAC nomenclature.
Step 3: Number the carbon chain starting from the carbon of the aldehyde group (C=O), which is always assigned position 1. This ensures the aldehyde group gets the lowest possible number.
Step 4: Identify and name the substituents. The compound has a bromine atom (Br) on carbon 3, a methyl group (CH3) on carbon 5, and no other substituents.
Step 5: Combine the substituent names with the parent name, arranging substituents alphabetically and including their positions. For the common name, use the prefix 'bromo-' and 'methyl-' with the aldehyde's common name based on the chain length (caproaldehyde for a six-carbon chain).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In organic chemistry, ketones and aldehydes are defined by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O), with aldehydes having the carbonyl at the end of the carbon chain and ketones having it within the chain.
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IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method of naming organic chemical compounds as recommended by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides rules for naming compounds based on their structure, including the longest carbon chain, the position of functional groups, and the presence of substituents, ensuring that each compound has a unique and descriptive name.
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Common Names vs. IUPAC Names

Common names are traditional names that may not follow systematic rules, often based on historical or trivial naming conventions, while IUPAC names are derived from a set of standardized rules. Understanding both naming conventions is essential for identifying compounds, as some may be more widely recognized by their common names, while others may require the precision of IUPAC nomenclature for clarity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.

(k)

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Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.

(c) CH3(CH2)5CHO

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Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.

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Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.

(j)

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Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.

(h) Ph–CH=CH–CHO

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Textbook Question

Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.

(b) CH3(CH2)2CO(CH2)2CH3

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