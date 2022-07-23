Textbook Question
Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.
(k)
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Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.
(k)
Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.
(c) CH3(CH2)5CHO
Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.
(d) PhCOPh
Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.
(j)
Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.
(h) Ph–CH=CH–CHO
Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.
(b) CH3(CH2)2CO(CH2)2CH3