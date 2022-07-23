Textbook Question
Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.
(g) CH3CH2CHBrCH2CH(CH3)CHO
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Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.
(g) CH3CH2CHBrCH2CH(CH3)CHO
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(g) the (E) isomer of the ethyl imine of propiophenone
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(h) the hemiacetal form of 5-hydroxypentanal
Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.
(d) PhCOPh
Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.
(h) Ph–CH=CH–CHO
Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.
(b) CH3(CH2)2CO(CH2)2CH3