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Ch. 18 - Ketones and Aldehydes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 18 - Ketones and AldehydesProblem 38c
Chapter 18, Problem 38c

Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.
(c) CH3(CH2)5CHO

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional group: The compound contains a terminal aldehyde group (-CHO), which is characteristic of aldehydes. Aldehydes are named with the suffix '-al' in IUPAC nomenclature.
Determine the parent chain: Count the longest continuous carbon chain that includes the aldehyde group. In this case, the chain has 6 carbons, making it a hexane derivative.
Assign the IUPAC name: Replace the '-e' at the end of the parent alkane name (hexane) with '-al' to indicate the aldehyde group. The aldehyde group is always at position 1, so no number is needed.
Assign the common name: For aldehydes, the common name is often derived from the corresponding carboxylic acid. The carboxylic acid with 6 carbons is caproic acid, so the aldehyde is called caproaldehyde.
Verify the structure and naming: Ensure that the aldehyde group is correctly represented as -CHO and that the names (both IUPAC and common) accurately reflect the structure of the compound.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In organic chemistry, aldehydes and ketones are defined by their functional groups: aldehydes contain a carbonyl group (C=O) at the end of a carbon chain, while ketones have the carbonyl group within the chain. Recognizing these functional groups is essential for naming compounds correctly.
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IUPAC Nomenclature

The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) nomenclature provides a systematic method for naming organic compounds. For aldehydes, the suffix '-al' is used, while for ketones, the suffix '-one' is applied. Understanding the rules of IUPAC nomenclature allows chemists to derive names based on the structure of the molecule, ensuring clarity and consistency in communication.
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Common Names vs. IUPAC Names

Common names are traditional names that may not follow systematic naming rules, while IUPAC names are derived from a set of standardized rules. For example, the common name for hexanal (the IUPAC name for CH3(CH2)5CHO) is 'caproaldehyde.' Knowing both naming conventions is important for identifying and communicating about organic compounds in various contexts.
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Related Practice
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