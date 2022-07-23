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Ch. 18 - Ketones and Aldehydes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 18 - Ketones and AldehydesProblem 38d
Chapter 18, Problem 38d

Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.
(d) PhCOPh

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1
Identify the functional group in the compound. In this case, the compound contains a ketone group (C=O) bonded to two phenyl groups (Ph).
Determine the parent chain or structure. Since the ketone is directly attached to two phenyl groups, the parent structure is a diphenyl ketone.
Assign the IUPAC name. For ketones, the suffix '-one' is used. The compound is named as 'benzophenone' in IUPAC nomenclature because it consists of two benzene rings attached to a central carbonyl group.
Provide the common name. The common name for this compound is also 'benzophenone,' as it is widely recognized by this name in both common and IUPAC naming systems.
Verify the name by ensuring it follows the IUPAC rules: the ketone group takes priority in naming, and the phenyl groups are correctly identified as substituents on either side of the carbonyl group.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In organic chemistry, ketones and aldehydes are defined by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O), where ketones have the carbonyl group flanked by two carbon atoms, while aldehydes have at least one hydrogen atom attached to the carbonyl carbon.
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Nomenclature

Nomenclature in organic chemistry refers to the systematic naming of chemical compounds based on established rules. The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) provides guidelines for naming compounds, which include identifying the longest carbon chain containing the functional group, determining the position of the functional group, and using prefixes and suffixes to indicate the type of compound and its substituents.
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Common Names vs. IUPAC Names

Common names are traditional names that may not follow systematic rules, often based on historical or trivial naming conventions. In contrast, IUPAC names are standardized and provide a clear, unambiguous way to identify a compound's structure. For example, the compound PhCOPh can be named as benzophenone in common nomenclature and as diphenylmethanone in IUPAC nomenclature, reflecting its structure and functional groups.
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Related Practice
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